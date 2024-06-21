An old video of Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, spending some time with his son has surfaced online

In the video, KiDi was spotted enjoying a warm and lively moment with his son in a plush living room

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to share their views

The video captures the beloved artist vibing with his son and teaching him to pop a champagne bottle.

KiDi was relaxed and joyful, engaging in a lively and memorable bonding session with his son.

Father and son were filmed laughing and enjoying each other's company, with KiDi taking a moment to demonstrate the art of popping a champagne bottle.

Watch the video below:

KiDi vibes with son

KiDi has, on various occasions, demonstrated his commitment to being a loving and engaged father.

Videos and photos shared online showcase KiDi bonding with his son.

Netizens react to video of KiDi vibing son

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their admiration for the bond between father and son.

@Kelvinita brown wrote:

"I thought Kidi's account is been verified or??"

@Pretty Vibe wrote:

"Is been a while since I've watched your videos soooo cute."

@ᖇOᒪᗩᑎᗪ wrote:

"Awwww. Nice moment with father and son."

@Atwima wrote:

"Please KiDi sing for us."

@Funky wrote:

"Wow."

@Big Sarah wrote:

"Your boy look quite can I be his friend."

@lipsy bãby wrote:

"So where have been all this while errr.....u have been missed so much dear."

@Everlastic Lady wrote:

"Much love guys."

@Pretty Bby wrote:

"I'm coming."

@Fancy Maruf wrote:

"So cute."

@vyvhicvybez wrote:

"Oh my gosh!!! My babe."

