Black Stars player, Jordan Ayew has visited His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence in New Fadama

Sheikh Sharubutu prayed and blessed Jordan Ayew and his son in a video sighted on TikTok

Jordan Ayew is enjoying a summer break in Ghana after a tough season in the EPL

Ghanaian international football star, Jordan Ayew has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Iman of Ghana, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The Black Stars and Crystal Palace forward visited the revered Imam at his residence in New Fadama to seek his wise counsel, prayers and blessing for the upcoming European football season.

Jordan Ayew receiving prayers from Sheikh Osman Sharubutu Photo credit: @kudus478/TikTok & Getty Images

This was after Jordan Ayew helped Ghana secure crucial victories on matchday three and four of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jordan Ayew was captured sitting next to the National Chief Imam in his office.

He was also sighted in another instance bowing before Sheikh Sharubutu with his head down as prayers were showered on him.

Jordan Ayew was spotted in the Chief Imam's office with his son, who Sheikh Sharubutu also blessed.

Jordan Ayew is hoping for a better season

Jordan Ayew is in Ghana for the summer holidays after a gruelling season in the English Premier League with London-based Crystal Palace.

In the just-ended EPL season, Jordan Ayew scored four goals and provided seven assists in 35 matches for Crystal Palace.

Jordan Ayew, son of the Ghanaian football legend, Abedi Pele, would be hoping for a better campaign in the upcoming EPL season with just over a year remaining in his contract with Crystal Palace.

Jordan Ayew scores Ghana's 1st hat-trick since 2017 against CAR

The Crystal Palace star was instrumental in Ghana's win against Mali in Bamako after coming on in the second to score the matchwinner in stoppage time.

He also displayed an impressive form against the CAR, scoring his first hat-trick for the Black Stars since 2017.

His four goals in two matches helped Ghana to record back-to-back victories for the first time in a long while on matchday three and four of the FIFA World Cup Group I qualifiers.

