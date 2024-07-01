Ghana and Brighton football star, Ibrahim Osman has disclosed some of his favourite stuff in the world

The young forward mentioned Real Madrid star, Vinicius Jnr as his favourite footballer in the world

Ibrahim Osman also disclosed that he would prefer winning the Africa Cup of Nations than the Uefa Champions League

New Brighton and Hove Albion signing, Ibrahim Osman has given a sneak preview of some of his favourite stuff and personalities in the world.

Among a long list of personal favourites, Ibrahim also disclosed the footballer he looks up to and aspires to be like as he continues to develop his career.

Ibrahim Osman Photo credit: @i.osman_10/IG

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Accra-based 3sportsgh, the young forward mentioned Brazil and Real Madrid superstar, Vinicius Jnr as his favourite footballer.

Ibrahim Osman, who recently made his Black Stars debut in the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, was signed by English Premier League (EPL) side, Brighton and Hove Albion from Danish side FC Nordsjælland in the January 2024 transfer window.

The talented young attacker will become the sixth Ghanaian player in the 2024/2025 EPL season, joining the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

Ibrahim Osman will join the Brighton team for pre-season after the ongoing Europe 2024 tournament.

When asked to choose between scoring a winning goal and a goal-saving tackle, the Black Stars player chose the former, instinctively proving that he is indeed a forward.

Ibrahim Osman's other favourite

In the said interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim Osman mentioned Jollof rice as his favourite meal while picking Welch as the drink he liked the most.

Additionally, he said he would have been a good student if he had not turned out to be a footballer.

Aside from football, the Brighton player said he loves table tennis, adding that he cannot live without his phone when asked to choose between that and his wallet.

Also, when asked to pick between winning the Uefa Champions League and the African Cup of Nations, Ibrahim Osman chose the latter.

Ibrahim Osman, who grew up in Maamobi Nima, named the Zongo as the best neighbour in the whole with his childhood area as the best city.

Below is the video posted on TikTok by @3sportsgh.

Ibrahim Osmam exhibits nice dance moves at Black Stars camp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Osman left his teammates in the senior national team in awe after he displayed some fire dance moves.

The coaching staff and the players looked on in awe as the talented teen dropped one dance move after the other.

Many people who commented on the video showered praises on Ibrahim Osman for his dance skills.

