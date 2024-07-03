British-born Ghanaian midfielder, Darko Gyabi has signed for Championship side Plymouth Argyle FC on a season-long loan from Leeds United

Wayne Rooney, who is the new head coach of the club expressed his delight in retaining the services of the young defensive midfielder

Darko Gyabi, for his part, also said he was happy to renew his loan deal with the club after spending the just-ended season with them

English football legend, Wayne Rooney has expressed his delight in securing the services of young British-born Ghana midfielder, Darko Gyabi from Leeds United on a season-long loan.

Wayne Rooney, who now coaches Plymouth Argyle FC in the English Football League (EFL), said Gyabi fits the profile of the kind of midfielders he wants in his team.

Darko Gyabi, 20, agreed on a deal to continue his progress at Plymouth Argyle FC from Leeds United after a successful loan spell in the just-ended EFL season.

Speaking to club media, Wayne Rooney, who had a short stint with West Bromwich Albion, said he had heard so much about Darko Gyab before joining Plymouth Argyle FC.

“He fits the profile of midfielder I like to have within the squad, as he is good on the ball, powerful and athletic, and will fit the style of play I am looking to implement. It is a really exciting time with the squad due back for pre-season this week - I am delighted that Darko will be a part of that," Wayne Rooney told the club media.

Darko Gyabi also expressed his excitement about renewing his loan deal at Plymouth Argyle FC for the entire 2024/2025 season.

"I think it made sense because, obviously, I feel like I have got unfinished business here in terms of how the season ended for me with the injury, but yeah, it made sense, I know all the people here and some of the players here as well. So, it was a no-brainer for me," he said.

Darko Gyabi joined Leeds United in 2022

Darko Gyabi is contractually owned by Leeds United, who signed him from English Premier League champions, Manchester City in 2022 for a reported fee of £5m as a part of a swap deal for Kalvin Phillip.

After making his debut for Leeds United in November of the same year, Darko Gyabi struggled to keep his place in the team, as he was loaned to Plymouth Argyle FC in 2024 for a six-month loan.

Having impressed on the short loan, Plymouth Argyle FC have retained his services for a year to help them compete favourably in the second tier of English football.

Watch Darko Gyabi's unveiling by Plymouth Argyle FC on their official X page, @Argyle.

