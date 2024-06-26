Ghanaian international Osman Bukari has been presented to fans of his new MLS club, Austin FC

Osman Bukari joins Austin FC from Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade in a deal reported to be in the region of €7 million

Speaking at his unveiling ceremony, the Black Stars player thanked fans of his new club for coming out to welcome him

Black Stars player Osman Bukari has been unveiled by his new club, Austin FC in the US Major Soccer League (MLS).

After a successful spell, Osman Bilari joined Austin FC from the Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade in a deal reportedly worth €7 million.

Osman Bukari Photo credit: Austin FC

Speaking during his introduction, Osman Bulari promised to give Austin FC his best to make the team more successful.

Wearing the club's beautiful green and black jersey, the Black Stars winger thanked the fans for showing up in their numbers for his unveiling ceremony.

"I'm really excited to be here and I can't wait to be on the pitch, and right now I can see amazing fans and I would be very happy to play in front of you. So I just hope very soon will be on the pitch. Thank you very much," he said.

The pacy winger told pressmen on the sideline of his presentation that he had been thinking about playing in the MLS for about a year now, so when the offer from Austin FC came, he did not hesitate to accept it.

"Austin is a beautiful city and I can enjoy here, be part of this family and that's why I joined this amazing club," he stated.

Head coach of Austin FC, Rodolfo Borrel said he had monitored Osman Bukari for a long time, adding that he signed him because he believes the Ghanaian international would fit his tactical system.

"It's about looking at the characteristics that we are looking for, for a player, for each one of the positions in order to implement the way we want to play, and he was one of the ones who fit this profile," he said.

Osman left Red Star Belgrade on an impressive note

Osman Bukari ended his spell with Red Star Belgrade on an impressive note, scoring 19 goals in 55 matches.

He joined Red Star Belgrade in the summer of June 2022 from Belgian side KAA Gent in a deal worth €3 million after a short loan spell with FC Nantes in the French Ligue 1.

In the 2023/2024 Uefa Champions League, Osman Bukari scored the only consolidation goal for the club in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Below is Osman Bukari's unveiling video posted on X by veteran sports journalist @SannieDaara:

