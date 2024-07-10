Former Ghana striker Rev Osei Kofi has disclosed why the Black Stars lost the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015

The Black Stars were on the brink of ending their AFCON drought when they threw away their lead in the final

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations for over 40 years and were knocked out at the group stage this year

Two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner, Rev Osei Kofi claims Ghana's failure to win the 2015 tournament was due to an unfulfilled promise by former President John Mahama.

The Black Stars reached the final of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea but painfully lost to neighbours Ivory Coast on penalties.

Ghana had taken a two-goal lead in the penalty shootout but miraculously missed the remaining spot-kicks to hand the Ivorians the advantage.

Asamoah Gyan consoles Andre Ayew after Ghana's game against Ivory Coast on February 8, 2015. Photo: Mohamed Hossam/Anadolu Agency.

Source: Getty Images

According to Osei Kofi, ex-President Mahama had promised the 1965 AFCON winner a token which he failed to meet leading to the defeat, making a biblical reference.

“A promise and a token, are they the same? If John Mahama had fulfilled his promises, Ghana would’ve won,” he told Joy Sports, as quoted by Pulse.

“The five penalties, Ghana scored the first, Ivory Coast missed. Ghana scored their second, Ivory Coast missed. We needed one more goal to win the cup. You see what the token did for Ghana? The token took us to the final but we couldn't win the cup.”

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982, losing in three finals subsequently, including the 2015 final, as reported by CNN.

Meanwhile, the team has been booted out of the tournament at the last two championships at the group stage.

Ghana drawn against Sudan in AFCON qualifiers

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars have been drawn in Group F alongside Niger, Angola, and Sudan ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football released the complete draw for the pre-tournament engagement on July 4.

Ghana's group has sparked a frenzy online as fans obsess over the Black Stars' games, especially with Sudan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh