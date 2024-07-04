The Confederation of African Football has released the complete draw for the African Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers

Ghana's Black Stars have been drawing in Group F alongside Niger, Angola, and Sudan ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football released the complete draw for the pre-tournament engagement on July 4.

Ghana's group has sparked a frenzy online as fans obsess over the Black Stars' games, especially with Sudan.

Otto Addo to face Kwesi Appiah

The Black Stars will face its former coach, Kwesi Appiah, who now heads Sudan's senior soccer team.

Sudan appointed James Kwesi Appiah in September last year after the Ghanaian signed his three-year contract. His Sudan side is currently unbeaten in World Cup qualifiers and tops a group with Senegal and D.R. Congo.

On the other hand, Ghana disappointingly crashed out of the just-ended African Cup of Nations, forcing the FA to recruit Otto Addo, the country's seventh coach in six years, as it continues its journey to resurgence.

However, Ghana has seen significant momentum following the re-appointment of Dortmund trainer Otto Addo, who led the Black Stars to win its World Cup Qualifying double header against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ghanaians react to Ghana's AFCON 2025 group

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ghana's AFCON 2025 pairing.

