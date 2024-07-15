Spain's success at the just-concluded 2024 UEFA European Championship also brought the spotlight on Ghana via Nico Williams

The 22-year-old was crucial in the Iberian nation's victory in the final against England, netting the opening goal

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the only two players of Ghanaian descent to have won the Euros after Williams' triumph

Nico Williams etched his name in European Championship history on Sunday, July 14, when he helped Spain clinch the 17th edition of the Henri Delaunay trophy.

The Spanish winger broke the deadlock against England, setting the stage for La Roja's victory with Mikel Oyarzabal's late winner.

Nico Williams became the second player of Ghanaian descent to have won the Euros after Marcel Desailly. Photos by Ian MacNicol, Alex Pantling - UEFA and Stewart Kendall/Allstar.

Williams' goal, scored just a minute and 11 seconds after half-time, made him the first footballer of Ghanaian descent to score in a Euro final, per Eurosport.

Not only did Nico score, but he also lifted the trophy following Luis de la Fuente's squad's success in Berlin.

His achievement at the Olympiastadion raises the question: Is Nico Williams the only player of Ghanaian descent to have won the quadrennial tournament?

YEN.com.gh explores this question while also examining players with roots in the West African country who experienced the heartbreak of losing the Euro 2024 final.

How many players of Ghanaian descent have won the Euros?

The answer is straightforward: just two (2).

Who are the players with Ghanaian roots to have won the Euros?

1. Marcel Desailly - France (Euro 2000)

The former AC Milan, Olympique Marseille, and Chelsea defender was the first player of Ghanaian descent to win the Euros.

Born in Ghana as Odenke Abbey, Marcel Desailly played a pivotal role in France's triumph at the 2000 European Championship, which the Netherlands and Belgium co-hosted.

He featured in all three group stage matches and played a key role in the knockout rounds, including the final where France defeated Italy with a golden goal from David Trezeguet in extra time.

After the tournament, Desailly was appointed captain of the French national team after Didier Deschamps' retirement.

2. Nico Williams - Spain (Euro 2024)

Now, turning to a name that is currently resonating with everyone, Nico Williams.

Although the Athletic Bilbao star was not born in Ghana like Desailly, his connection to the West African country comes through his parents, who migrated to Spain.

The speedy winger emerged as one of the standout performers for La Roja, featuring in six matches and scoring two goals, notably the opening goal in the final against England.

Nico, who is the younger brother of Black Stars striker Inaki Williams, also made history as the first player of Ghanaian descent to score in a Euro final, per Ghanasoccernet.

Ghanaian descents who lost Euros final

1. David Odonkor - Germany (Euro 2008)

Odonkor was born in Bünde, North Rhine-Westphalia, to a German mother and a Ghanaian father.

His career, marked by injuries, was captivating when he played, showcasing his speed and skill in motion.

He was part of Germany's squad in 2008 that narrowly lost the Euros to Spain.

2. Mario Balotelli - Italy (Euro 2012)

Born in Palermo, Sicily, to Ghanaian immigrants, Mario Balotelli made an impact despite not starting as the first-choice striker initially.

Balotelli scored two crucial goals, helping Italy reach the final after defeating Germany 2-1.

However, Gli Azzuri faced a formidable Spain team in the final and suffered a disappointing 4-0 defeat.

3. Kobbie Mainoo - England (Euro 2024)

Spain seems to have a knack for dashing the hopes of players with Ghanaian descent, and Kobbie Mainoo was no exception, 12 years after Balotelli's heartbreak.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Stockport, the Manchester United midfielder addressed England's midfield issues at the recent Euros.

Despite his impressive performances, Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal dashed his hopes of winning the tournament.

