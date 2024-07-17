A host of Chelsea players, including seven French stars, have registered their displeasure at Enzo Fernandez's racist chant

While the Argentine has incurred the wrath of some of his teammates, striker Nicolas Jackson has leapt to his defence

Nonetheless, the Premier League club have launched an internal investigation to inquire into the alleged racist slur

Ten Chelsea players, including seven French footballers, have expressed their disapproval of Enzo Fernandez's recent racial gaffe by unfollowing him on Instagram.

Fernandez and some of his Argentina teammates were seen chanting a derogatory song mocking the French team's heritage following their Copa America triumph.

Romeo Lavia, Wesely Fofana, and Christopher are among the 10 Chelsea stars who have unfollowed Enzo Fernandez on Instagram. Photos by Darren Walsh, David Horton - CameraSport and Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Enzo Fernandez's 'racist' video causes stir online

The incident was captured in an Instagram live video posted on Fernandez's account after Argentina's 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America final on Sunday, July 14.

Since emerging on various social media platforms, Enzo's video has gone viral and been met with serious scrutiny.

Enzo Fernandez apologises for racist chant

Upon reflection, the 23-year-old apologised for posting the video and for any offence it may have caused.

"The song includes highly offensive language, and there is absolutely no excuse for these words," Fernandez stated.

France files complaint against Enzo Fernandez

Meanwhile, the French Football Federation (FFF) has taken the incident seriously despite Enzo's regret.

According to Sky Sports, the FFF plans to file a legal complaint alleging "racially offensive and discriminatory remarks" made by Argentina players.

Chelsea begins internal investigations

In response, Chelsea has also launched an internal disciplinary procedure following the FFF's allegation that the video posted on social media was racist in nature.

Chelsea players who have unfollowed Enzo Fernandez on Instagram

Despite his apology, several of Fernandez's Chelsea teammates have shown their displeasure by unfollowing him on Instagram.

Wesley Fofana was the first to publicly criticise the 2022 World Cup winner, per The Independent.

The following ten Chelsea players have unfollowed Enzo Fernandez on Instagram:

Wesley Fofana Benoit Badiashile Axel Disasi Malo Gusto Christopher Nkunku Lesley Ugochukwu Malang Sarr David Datro Fofana Romeo Lavia Armando Broja

Nicolas Jackson supports embattled Enzo Fernandez

In a surprising twist, YEN.com.gh reported that Nicolas Jackson has shown support for Enzo Fernandez amid the ongoing backlash for the racist video recorded with his Argentine teammate.

Despite the persistent criticism, Jackson has publicly backed Fernandez.

The Senegalese forward took to social media, sharing a video of Fernandez interacting with a young fan and a photo featuring himself, Marc Cucurella, and Fernandez during training.

Source: YEN.com.gh