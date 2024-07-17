Enzo Fernandez found himself in trouble after being accused of using offensive words against French players while celebrating Argentina's Copa America victory

The Chelsea midfielder was criticised for the kind of song he was rendering alongside teammates after their win over Colombia in the final

The Argentine is likely to face a suspension, and here are the top five players who have previously been banned for racist behaviour

Chelsea and FIFA are currently looking into a social media video posted by midfielder Enzo Fernandez, which has incited considerable anger among his teammates.

The video, shared by Fernandez after Argentina's Copa America final triumph on Sunday, shows members of the national team engaging in what appears to be a racist and discriminatory chant.

Chelsea player Wesley Fofana, a French international, condemned the video as exhibiting "uninhibited racism."

Following this, Fofana and other French Chelsea players—Axel Disassi, Benoit Badiashille, Malo Gusto, Lesley Ugochukwu, Christopher Nkunku, and Malang Sarr—have unfollowed Fernandez on social media.

The French Football Federation has filed a complaint with FIFA, leading the organization to initiate an investigation.

Fernandez has apologised for the video, and Chelsea have released a statement saying they will take appropriate action, which could include a suspension.

YEN.com.gh explores five players who have been banned for racist behaviour in the past.

Players who have been banned for racism

Luis Suarez

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, known for his controversies, faced a significant ban in the 2011/12 season.

While playing for Liverpool, Suarez was accused of using a racist term against Manchester United's Patrice Evra during a match in October 2011, per the Guardian.

Despite Suarez's denial and claim that the term was colloquial in his native language, the FA charged him with using abusive language, including a racial reference, and imposed an eight-match ban and a £40,000 fine.

John Terry

Chelsea’s former captain John Terry faced allegations of using racist language towards QPR’s Anton Ferdinand in November 2011, per the BBC.

Although Terry was acquitted in a court of law, an FA investigation found him guilty of using abusive and insulting words that included a reference to Ferdinand’s race.

As a result, Terry received a four-match ban and a £220,000 fine.

Emre Belozoglu

Turkish footballer Emre Belozoglu faced multiple accusations of racism throughout his career. While playing for Newcastle United in 2006, he was charged with using racist insults but was cleared after investigation.

However, in April 2012, while at Fenerbahce, Emre was accused of racially abusing Trabzonspor's Didier Zokora.

Admitting to using a "stupid word," Emre received a two-match ban from the Turkish FA and later a suspended two-and-a-half-year prison sentence from a Turkish court.

Edwin Cardona

Colombian player Edwin Cardona made an offensive gesture towards South Korea’s captain Sung-Yueng Ki during a friendly match.

The "squinting-eyes" gesture, caught on camera, led FIFA to ban Cardona for five international games for making a discriminatory gesture.

Cardona apologised, but the incident tarnished his reputation.

Aleksandar Tonev

Bulgarian winger Aleksandar Tonev was banned for seven matches by the Scottish FA in 2014 for using racist language towards Aberdeen’s Shay Logan during a match while on loan at Celtic. Despite Tonev’s denial and Celtic's appeal, the SFA upheld the ban, considering Logan's testimony more reliable.

These cases highlight the ongoing issue of racism in football and the severe consequences players face for such behaviour.

Jackson supports Enzo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has expressed support for Fernandez amid the backlash he continues to receive for the racist video he recorded alongside his Argentine teammate.

The midfielder, alongside his countrymates, appeared to chant a racist song targeted at players of the French national team.

The song, directed at the French team, centred around their multiracial origin, has since been greeted with widespread criticism from many football players and stakeholders.

