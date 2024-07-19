Enzo Fernandez could face a lengthy ban on the back of engaging in what appears to be a racist and discriminatory chant

The 23-year-old shared a video on social media where he was seen using racial slurs after Argentina's Copa America success

According to a sports lawyer, Enzo's punishment would range from a fine and ban as Chelsea and FIFA open investigations on the case

Embattled Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez could face a 12-match ban following his involvement in a racist chant, according to a sports lawyer.

Fernandez posted what appears to be a racial-themed video hours after Argentina's Copa America triumph over Colombia, which has sparked significant backlash from various football stakeholders.

Enzo Fernandez could face a 12-match ban following his racist chant after Argentina's Copa America victory. Photos by South Florida Sun Sentinel and Gustavo Pagano.

Source: Getty Images

The footage showed the Chelsea star and his Argentine teammates singing a song that the French Football Federation (FFF) branded as "abusive" and "discriminatory."

Despite issuing an apology on social media, the controversy has caused unrest among his Chelsea colleagues.

French defender Wesley Fofana has labelled the chant as "unabashed racism," and David Datro Fofana has also condemned the video.

The Premier League club has since initiated disciplinary proceedings against their most expensive signing, Sky News reports.

Potential punishments Enzo Fernandez could face

Fernandez might face a lengthy suspension as one of the possible punishments.

In an interview with iNews via Givemesport, former Fulham midfielder and now sports lawyer Udo Onwere suggested that despite Enzo's unacceptable behaviour, Chelsea will likely focus on financial implications.

"They'll support him but condemn what he’s done, in the same way Liverpool acted with Luis Suarez years ago, because of the value of the player.

"In professional football, you try and make sure that the action is condemned, but you keep the player active."

The 52-year-old also suggested that if the FA chooses to get involved, it becomes more likely that Fernandez could be handed a ban.

Players who have been banned for racist behaviour

In a related article, YEN.com.gh examined five players previously banned for racist behaviour as Enzo Fernandez awaits his verdict.

Notable examples include Luis Suarez and John Terry, both of whom faced suspensions for discriminatory actions.

These incidents underscore the persistent problem of racism in football and the significant repercussions for players involved.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh