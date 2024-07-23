Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are just some of the names who come up in the debate over the best players in the 21st century

Then there are rising stars like France captain Kylian Mbappé and legends from a different era like Ronaldinho

ESPN has ranked the game's legends, pitting some of the greatest players we've ever seen against each other

The top 25 men's football stars of the 21st century have been announced and ranked.

With some of the greatest footballers of all time gracing the field in the past two decades, today's fans have been truly fortunate.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are just some of the names who come up in the debate over the best players in the 21st century. Photos by Robbie Jay Barratt/Ira Black/John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

Beyond Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a wealth of incredible talents has emerged over the last 24 years.

So, where do they all stand in the top 25? ESPN polled their readers, gathering thousands of votes, and compiled a list of the top 25 stars of the 21st century.

Top 25 men's football players of the 21st century

Lionel Messi topped the list, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming in second. The debate over who should be first will continue, but there's no denying that these two have been the standout players of the 21st century, if not all time.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Thierry Henry secured third place, followed by his French teammate Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid's Luka Modric.

Kylian Mbappe claimed the sixth spot, with Barcelona midfield legends Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez following in seventh and eighth.

Brazilians Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho took ninth and tenth, respectively, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kevin De Bruyne, and Toni Kroos rounding out the list.

The first defenders to appear on the list are Sergio Ramos at 14th and Carles Puyol at 15th, both of whom were part of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning team.

French forward Karim Benzema is ranked 16th, followed by former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets at 17th and current Barca striker Robert Lewandowski at 18th.

2007 Ballon d'Or winner Kaka is in 19th place, just ahead of Neymar.

Those who narrowly missed the top 20 include Andrea Pirlo, Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira, Luis Suarez, and Gianluigi Buffon.

Ronaldinho names players better than Messi and Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ronaldinho rejected claims that Messi was the best-ever player.

The Brazil legend, who had the opportunity to see a young Messi develop at Barcelona, opined that there were better players than the Argentine and even Ronaldo.

Source: YEN.com.gh