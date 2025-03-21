Ghana vs Chad: Police Storm Accra Sports Stadium With Stiff Security Measures

Hundreds of police officers, including motorbike patrols, ensure safety around Accra Sports Stadium

Ghana must secure a win against Chad to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Stringent security measures, including bag checks and surveillance, aim to provide a safe and enjoyable experience

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

As Ghana prepares to face Chad in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Friday, March 23, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, authorities have ramped up security measures to ensure the safety of players, officials, and fans.

The high-stakes match, which kicks off at 7:00 PM, is critical for Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding further significance to the game. With the intense pressure on both teams and the potential for large crowds, security around the stadium has been heightened in anticipation of any incidents.

Hundreds of police men officials and guards offer tight secuirty measures at the Accra Sports Stadium for Ghana vs Chad World Cup qualifier on March 21, 2025. Image credit: Ghan Police

Source: Twitter

Heavy Police Presence at Accra Sports Stadium

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated match, YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil captured the scene, showing hundreds of police officers and guards stationed around at the Accra Sports Stadium . In a visible show of force, dozens of police officers were seen on motorcycles, patrolling the stadium’s perimeter to ensure a swift response in case of any disturbances. The presence of both male and female officers further emphasizes the scale of the operation, as the authorities aim to maintain order and prevent any disruptions.

Special Preparations for the Big Game

The Minisytry of Sports and Recreation, the National Sports Authorithy, and the Ghana Football Association as well as the security agencies have been working closely together to ensure the safety of all those attending the World Cup qualifier. The authorities have implemented stringent measures, including bag checks, metal detectors, and surveillance cameras, to prevent any prohibited items from entering the stadium.

Furthermore, the large presence of guards within the venue and outside it reflects the high level of vigilance needed to maintain a secure environment throughout the match.

Police officials have also made it clear that any unruly behavior, including hooliganism or violence, will not be tolerated. With the match being of such importance, one of the officials of the Ghana Police Service, in a brief chat with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, has promised swift action against any individuals found inciting trouble.

''We are here to protect live and properties and to ensure that the game takes place peacefully. That is why you are seeing all these officers and motor cycles to make the job easier,'' one of the security guards said.

Ghana’s Push for World Cup Qualification

Friday’s match is key for Ghana’s World Cup ambitions. The Black Stars need a victory over Chad to boost their chances of securing a spot in the 2026 tournament. Ghana, currently fighting to occupy top spot in the qualifying Group I, cannot afford to slip up in a game that, on paper, they should win.

The pressure is on Otto Addo and the players to perform well in front of their home crowd, with fans fully aware of the importance of the result.

Addo and his team will be hoping that a home win will revitalize their qualification campaign and provide a confidence boost for the upcoming fixture against Madagascar on Monday. A victory on Friday would not only improve Ghana's standing in the qualification group but also increase morale as they move forward in the competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh