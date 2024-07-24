Real Madrid are renowned for making history both on and off the pitch, and they have once again achieved a significant milestone.

Los Blancos have announced an increase in their revenue, making them the first football club in history to surpass the €1 billion revenue milestone

The Spanish giants have boosted their revenue significantly with the acquisition of star players such as Kylian Mbappé

Spanish giants Real Madrid have announced their financial report for the 2023-2024 season, showcasing impressive results.

The current European champions recorded an operating income of €1.07 billion, excluding proceeds from the sale of fixed assets.

This milestone establishes the La Liga giants as the first football club worldwide to exceed €1 billion in operating income.

Last season, Real Madrid’s revenue, excluding player transfer earnings, reached €1.07 billion, representing a significant 27% increase from the previous year.

As sighted on Los Blancos' official website, this information highlights their impressive financial growth and effective management.

How Real Madrid increased their revenue

As reported by Madrid Universal, Real Madrid’s financial growth in recent years has been outstanding, with the fiscal year ending in a €16 million profit after tax—an impressive 32% increase from the previous year’s €12 million profit.

The Spanish champions'' strong financial position is further highlighted by a net worth of €574 million, demonstrating their stability and sound financial planning.

Florentino Perez and his charges made substantial contributions to tax and social security revenues, totaling €277.1 million in the 2023/24 financial year.

This reflects the club's commitment to supporting the broader economy and fulfilling financial obligations.

The club also invested €270 million during the financial year, including costs capitalized for ongoing construction projects.

At the close of June 2024, the club’s total investment stood at €1.163 billion, demonstrating its focus on growth and its ongoing competitiveness in all areas.

