Erik ten Hag has fired back at critics demanding his sack as Manchester United manager after another humiliating loss

The 54-year-old's team has endured a worrying start to their season, picking up just two wins in the Premier League

It is believed that upcoming games against FC Porto and Aston Villa could determine ten Hag's future at United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has responded to growing calls for his dismissal following the club's stuttering start to the season, including a disheartening loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dutch tactician has been under significant pressure, with the team's performances falling far below expectations.

Ten Hag's struggles at United

United's season thus far has been underwhelming.

With just two victories from their opening six matches, the Red Devils are languishing in the lower half of the Premier League table.

This comes after last season's disappointing eighth-place finish, the worst in the club's Premier League history.

Despite the mounting scrutiny, it is worth noting that the former Ajax coach was offered a new two-year contract ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

However, as United's struggles continue, the voices calling for the contract to be prematurely terminated are growing louder.

Despite this, Ten Hag remains resolute in reversing the club's fortunes.

Ten Hag reacts to critics

In a defiant response to critics, the 54-year-old emphasised his record of success, reminding detractors of his past accomplishments.

"In the meantime, you have to win," ten Hag asserted, as quoted by The Telegraph. "I think we've proven over the last two years that we can win. I’ve proven throughout my career that I always win. In the last six years, I’ve won eight trophies."

Is Man United sticking with Ten Hag?

According to Sky Sports, the club’s hierarchy stands behind ten Hag despite the disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham.

However, the pressure is undeniably intensifying, with critical matches against FC Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League looming ahead of the international break.

These two games could prove crucial in determining whether ten Hag is shown the door or has a chance to reverse opinions about his management skills.

Former coach outlines Ten Hag's deficiency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former United coach shared his thoughts on the Dutchman, suggesting ten Hag lacks key elements.

South African legend Benni McCarthy believes his former boss lacked the passion for long-term success with the Old Trafford landlords.

