When Zinedine Zidane Named a Player Better Than Lionel Messi and Himself to ‘Settle’ Goat Debate
- French football legend, Zinedine Zidane, once made a watershed remark about the never-ending and ever-divisive GOAT debate
- According to ex-Manchester United star, Patrice Evra, Zizou revealed to him a player better than Lionel Messi and himself
- Aside from Zidane, numerous top-tier stars and influential figures have regularly expressed their views on the argument
Who is the greatest of all time (GOAT)? This timeless question has always stirred passionate discussions among football enthusiasts.
The raging topic frequently resurfaces at match viewing centres, on social media, and even among players and pundits.
For whatever reason, factors such as club loyalty, personal preferences, and emotional attachments often influence this debate, making it a highly subjective and passionate topic.
Over the years, the conversation has shifted from Pele and Maradona to the modern rivalry of Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo.
The iconic duo ruled the sport like no other, showcasing their unparalleled talents for nearly two decades.
The empyrean Argentine and Portuguese phenom turned the Ballon d'Or into their personal battleground, monopolizing the prestigious award for years, per Goal.
Despite Messi having more Golden Ball awards and finally clinching the World Cup, some fans still argue that Ronaldo is the superior player.
When Zinedine Zidane named better footballer than himself and Messi
In an attempt to settle the GOAT debate, a video that once went viral on social media emerged where Patrice Evra shared a revealing conversation he had with the legendary French player Zidane about who the GOAT is.
According to the former Manchester United defender, Zidane candidly expressed that he believed Ronaldo not only surpassed Messi but also outshone Zidane himself.
Evra recounted, as quoted by CristianoXtra: "When Ronaldo signed for Madrid, I remember Zizou saying Ronaldo is better than Messi, and he is even better than Zidane."
Didier Drogba picks Ronaldo as football GOAT
Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Didier Drogba is among several top-tier footballers who have weighed in on the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi debate.
Ivorian legend Drogba chose Ronaldo when asked who he thought was the better player.
The Ivorian and Portuguese stars were direct rivals during Ronaldo's first stint at Manchester United, while Drogba faced Messi numerous times in his career, particularly in the UEFA Champions League.
