The race for the 2024 edition remains a hotly debated topic, drawing substantial attention and discussion.

Several players are emerging as strong contenders to challenge Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham for the award

Dani Carvajal has disclosed his Ballon d'Or vote, choosing to support players outside of his club and overlooking his teammates

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has opened up about his Ballon d'Or voting intentions, and in a surprising twist, he jokingly stated he won’t vote for any of his Los Blancos teammates.

While Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid, along with Manchester City's Rodri, are among the frontrunners for the prestigious award, Carvajal's choice diverges from the norm.

Dani Carvajal has shared his Ballon d'Or voting intentions, humorously stating that he will not vote for any of his Real Madrid teammates to win the award.

Despite Bellingham and Vinícius contributing significantly to Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League successes, their less stellar performances at the Euros and Copa America have given Rodri an edge.

Rodri played a pivotal role in Manchester City's Premier League title and Spain's Euro 2024 campaign.

Carvajal's Ballon d'Or votes

When asked about his vote, the 32-year-old Carvajal jokingly disclosed he would vote for himself and two Spanish colleagues instead.

"How will I vote for Ballon d'Or if I could? I will vote for myself, Rodri and Joselu," Dani Carvajal said with a laugh via Tribuna.

The right-back, however, was quick to add that Vinicius and Bellingham were the favourites for the award.

"Jokes aside, Bellingham and Vinicius have done everything to win the Ballon d'Or. They have had a great year," Carvajal added.

According to beIN Sports, Carvajal was a standout performer in Real Madrid's Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund and continued his impressive form with Spain during their Euro 2024 victory in Germany.

There is no telling that the 2023/2024 season saw a surge of at least 10 players who, for different reasons, can all lay claim to the 2024 Ballon d'Or title.

The vote won't be as straightforward as it was in 2022 when Karim Benzema steamrolled everyone to win the title.

What’s next for Carvajal?

Carvajal is set to remain sidelined until the start of the regular season, as he has been granted an extended break following his involvement in the Euros.

According to Goal, he is expected to resume training in August, once the Real Madrid squad returns from their pre-season tour in the U.S.

Messi names favourite for Ballon d’Or

YEN.com.gh in another report stated that Messi named Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe among the frontrunners for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award.

The Ballon d’Or, which both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have largely dominated over the last decade, saw the Argentina captain add another to his record-extending accolade following his triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

