New Real Madrid signing, Endrick Felipe, has revealed his intentions to learn from his new colleagues

The Brazilian wonderkid enjoyed an emotional welcome to the Spanish capital as he was presented to the fans

He is expected to be an understudy for Madrid's lethal attack comprising Mbappe, Vinicius and Rodrygo

Endrick Felipe has expressed his eagerness to learn from his new Real Madrid teammates, specifically Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, and Luka Modric.

The teen talent was officially unveiled as a Los Blancos player on Saturday, July 27, shortly after his transfer from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

Endrick Felipe disclosed his eagerness to learn from his Real Madrid teammates, especially Vinicius and Mbappe. Photos by Alex Livesey - Danehouse, Eurasia Sport Images and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

An impressive crowd of 43,000 fans gathered at the Santiago Bernabeu to witness the forward don the iconic white Madrid jersey for the first time.

Speaking fluently in Spanish, the 18-year-old thanked the fans, visibly moved to tears as he expressed his pride in joining the reigning La Liga and European champions.

Endrick's transfer fee is estimated at £29.5 million (€35 million), potentially rising to £50.6 million (€60 million) with bonuses and add-ons.

Endrick ready to learn from Mbappe, Vinicius and co.

The Taguatinga-born striker is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football, and his move to Madrid is expected to fast-track his development.

However, he acknowledges the importance of guidance from his seasoned teammates.

When asked about his relationship with his new teammates, the teenage sensation expressed his willingness to learn from the experienced players.

He specifically mentioned his eagerness to study under compatriot Vinicius, Frenchman Mbappe, and Modric, who will take on a leadership role following Nacho Fernandez's departure.

“I will listen to all advice from my teammates. Modric, Vini, Mbappe," the youngster told the press, as quoted by MadridXtra.

"I’m here to learn,” he concluded.

According to ESPN, Endrick made his debut for Palmeiras' first team in October 2022 at the age of 16 years, two months, and 16 days, making him the youngest player in the club's history.

He then became the second-youngest goal scorer in Brazil's top flight, playing a key role in Palmeiras' league title win in 2022.

Endrick breaks down in tears at his Real Madrid presentation

YEN.com.gh also reported that Endrick Felipe fought back tears during an emotional tribute to his family at his presentation.

In a viral video, the 18-year-old broke down while honouring his family, leaving his parents equally emotional as they watched him take centre stage at one of the world's most iconic stadiums.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh