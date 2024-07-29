English-Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is on vacation after a long season with club and country

The Manchester United midfielder was spotted playing football in Venice with his friends on holiday

The England international is expected to return to England in the next few days to join his teammates for pre-season

Kobbie Mainoo is still on holiday after a long season with Manchester United and the English national team.

The 18-year-old English-Ghanaian is expected to rejoin his Manchester United teammates in the coming days as preparation intensifies ahead of the upcoming season.

However, in the team meantime, the teen sensation is enjoying his vacation in Venice, Italy.

Kobbie Mainoo enjoys his vacation in Venice playing football. Photo: Michael Regan Twitter/ @UtdFaithfuls.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, Mainoo was spotted having fun with a group of young people at the Venice Beach Club, playing football. Mainoo showed his dribbling skills while engaging the youngsters.

The talented midfielder was joined by his brother and friends for the vacation.

The Manchester United player enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough campaign with the Red Devils last season, scoring the winner in the FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

He also played a pivotal role as the Three Lions reached the final of the European Championship in Germany, losing to Spain for the ultimate.

Mainoo set to resume pre-season

After an extended break due to his Euro 2024 involvement, Mainoo is expected to rejoin his Manchester United teammates next week for pre-season.

The Red Devils are currently in the United States, wrapping up their tour of America before they return to England to complete their preparations.

Having played a huge role last season, the midfielder is expected to feature prominently for United in the 2024/25 campaign as they eye success in the Premier League and Europe. Mainoo made 25 appearances and netted three times for Manchester United, per Transfermarkt.

Mainoo spotted in new hairstyle

