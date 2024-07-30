Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken in an awkward reunion with Pep Guardiola some 14 years on from their explosive feud at Barcelona.

Enigmatic Swedish striker Ibrahimovic moved to Camp Nou in 2009. He hit 21 goals during his only full season in Catalunya – savouring La Liga, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs – but never saw eye-to-eye with demanding coach Guardiola.

Ibrahimovic was critical of Guardiola in his no-holds-barred autobiography, with questions being asked of how one of the most decorated bosses in the business handled a larger-than-life character that needed freedom and trust in order to flourish alongside Lionel Messi and Co.

Said meeting was “friendly” enough, with the pair prepared to put their past differences to one side. Ibrahimovic also got the last laugh in his latest locking of horns with Guardiola, as Milan recovered from falling behind to claim a 3-2 win over Premier League champions City.

