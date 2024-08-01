Novak Djokovic unashamedly demonstrated his faith in Christ by flaunting his Serbian Orthodox cross at Paris 2024

The 37-year-old made the bold move at the Olympic Games after defeating Spain’s Rafael Nadal to reach the quarter-finals

In 2012, Djokovic was seen looking up and praying to God for help as he beat Nadal in the Australian Open final

Tennis star Novak Djokovic showcased his unwavering Christian faith by proudly displaying his Serbian Orthodox cross after defeating Rafael Nadal in the men's singles match at Paris 2024.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, participating in his fifth Olympic Games, moved closer to his dream of winning a gold medal at the event.

Novak Djokovic points to the heavens after beating Rafael Nadal in the second round of the men's singles tennis match on July 29, 2024. Photo by Clive Brunskill

In the process, Djokovic secured his 31st victory over Nadal in straight sets, advancing to the quarter-finals of Paris 2024, Sky Sports reports.

Djokovic showcases Christian faith after Nadal win

While his impressive win naturally grabbed headlines, it was his bold and heartfelt display of faith that caught the attention of many.

During his post-match interview, the 37-year-old took out his cross, which he had kept tucked in his shirt, per Yard Breaker.

In a gesture that seemed to communicate a message to the cameras, Djokovic removed the cross and prominently fearlessly displayed it while answering questions from the media.

Djokovic’s act of faith resonates with Christians worldwide

This act did not go unnoticed, as fans took to social media to commend Djokovic for unapologetically using the Olympic platform to express his faith in Christ.

The praise for Djokovic’s boldness comes in the wake of some controversial scenes at the opening ceremony of Paris 2024, which Christians have described as 'blasphemous' in nature.

Additionally, reports indicate that the Paris Olympics Organising Committee has opposed any form of religious campaign, making Djokovic’s public display of faith resonate even more with Christians worldwide.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

@MaryMartis4 applauded Djokovic:

"I have the greatest respect for this man. A man of principle."

@cindita_26 saluted the Serbian tennis icon:

"He stands apart from the rest. It's refreshing to see!"

@woomera drooled over Djokovic's display of faith:

"Love that guy! God bless him 🙏"

@coreyhill8888 concluded:

May God bless him!

Brazilian skateboarder preaches Christ at Olympic Games

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Rayssa Leal embraced her inner evangelist after winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Brazilian skateboarder used her platform to share her faith in Jesus Christ.

Using sign language, she delivered a message at the Paris Olympics, quoting John 14:6: "Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life."

