New Black Stars forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has signed for Coventry City in the summer transfer window

The English-born Ghanaian striker leaves West Bromwich Albion after two successful seasons with the Baggies

Thomas-Asante made his Black Stars debut in June during the World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic

Black Stars forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has joined English Championship outfit Coventry City in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who recently made his debut for Ghana, signed a four-year deal to join the Sky Blues from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Thomas-Asante enjoyed a successful stint at the Hawthorns, finishing the two seasons he played for the Baggies as the club's top scorer.

Ghanaian striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has been unveiled at Coventry City. Photo: Twitter/ @Coventry_City.

Source: Twitter

However, he became a subject of interest this summer after Hull City expressed the desire to sign him from West Brom, as reported by Football League World.

But the English-born Ghanaian decided to join Coventry following talks with the club, who are being managed by former Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng. Boateng was named assistant manager of Coventry in the summer after leaving the Ghana job.

Coventry manager welcomes Thomas-Asante

Coventry City manager Mark Robins is delighted by the capture of the forward and believes his versatility would be a great addition to his attack.

He said, as quoted by the club's website:

“We’re excited to welcome Brandon to Coventry City.

“He is a powerful and pacy striker who has goalscoring pedigree at this level plus a great attitude and work-rate.

“Brandon can play across the front line and will further strengthen our attacking options.

“We look forward to working with him at Coventry City.”

Duncan joins Venezia in Italy

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Black Stars midfielder, Alfred Duncan has joined Italian outfit Venezia FC in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the Serie A side from rivals Fiorentina.

Duncan, who started his career at Inter Milan, has enormous experience in the Italian topflight league, having previously played for Sassuolo and Sampdoria.

Source: YEN.com.gh