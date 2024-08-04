Barcelona Star Appears to Laugh at Vinicius Junior After Failed Skill in El Clasico, Video
- Vinicius Junior has become the subject of online troll after his attempt to dribble did not go as planned in the El Clasico
- The 24-year-old, in an attempt to go past his marker, saw his effort go out of play as Ilkay Gundogan seemed to laugh
- Nonetheless, his electric pace and trickery caused a headache for the Barcelona defence in his cameo appearance
Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan appeared to mock Vinicius Junior after the latter's attempt to dribble past him failed spectacularly during the pre-season Clasico on Saturday, August 3.
The Brazilian, making his first appearance for Real Madrid in pre-season, couldn't help his side avoid a loss to their arch-rivals.
He entered the game just before the hour mark at a time when Madrid had been struggling to make an impact while trailing by two Pau Victor goals.
According to Goal, Vinicius immediately changed the narrative.
With a blur of legs and a flurry of step-overs, he stretched the play, terrorised defenders, and brought energy to the fixture.
Although his efforts didn't alter the outcome—Barcelona secured a 2-1 victory at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey—Vini looked sharp from the moment he touched the ball.
However, not all moments were triumphant for the winger.
Gundogan appears to laugh at Vinicius' dribbling attempt
In one notable instance, Vinicius attempted an audacious 360-degree roulette, a move personified by the iconic Zinedine Zidane, to bypass Gundogan at a tight angle.
The move backfired, resulting in an attacking throw-in for Barcelona.
Gundogan, marking the 24-year-old at the time, seemed to laugh at the failed attempt, an incident that has since sparked debate on social media.
Fans react to Vinicius's failed dribble
Vini's clip has since gone viral, with some fans, mostly Barcelona faithfuls, trolling the Brazilian for his failed trick while others applauded his confidence and flair.
@KattarReborn wrote:
"Literally burst out laughing when I saw this live 😭."
@FCBRajat added:
"No wonder Ronaldhino stopped watching Brazil games😭😭."
@MCFCyolo even questioned Vini's candidature for the 2024 Ballon d'Or:
"They wanted him to win the ballon dor over Rodri💀"
@choDBi defended Vinicius:
"Vini treated that friendly match as training ground yet Fourcelona are celebrating as they won ucl final 🤣🤣🤣🤣 can't blame them cause they went trophy less last season."
Ex-Barcelona star openly backs Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former Barcelona star Neymar Junior has openly supported his compatriot Vinicius Junior for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.
Neymar claims that "no one" is more deserving of the prestigious award.
