Many have wondered why a player of Zinedine Zidane never brought his talent to the Premier League

However, it emerged that he was actually close to a move to England 28 years ago, but his suitors rejected him

Football agent, Barry Silkman, once provided context on how Newcastle United scuppered Zidane's EPL move

Not many would dare suggest Zinedine Zidane isn't "good enough," let alone pass on the chance to secure his services.

Yet, that's exactly what happened in 1996 when Newcastle United declined the opportunity to sign the extraordinary Frenchman.

Newcastle United turned down an opportunity to sign Real Madrid in 1996 because he was not good enough. Photos by Visionhaus and Alessandro Sabattini.

Source: Getty Images

The shocking decision, seemingly a blunder at the time, inadvertently paved the way for Zidane's illustrious career.

Now 52, the brilliant French playmaker etched his name into football history with his masterful performances for both club and country.

His journey took him to the pinnacles of European football, where he donned the jerseys of Juventus and Real Madrid and amassed a collection of titles that very few in the sport can rival.

On the international stage, Zizou etched his name in gold by leading France to their first FIFA World Cup victory and capturing the European Championship, per Transfermarkt.

His personal accolades are just as impressive: he won the coveted Ballon d'Or two years after Newcastle turned him down and claimed the FIFA Men's Best Player award three times.

Looking back, it's hard to believe the Magpies passed on such a talent.

The question lingers: Why did Newcastle reject one of football's greatest icons?

Why did Newcastle United reject Zinedine Zidane?

Football agent Barry Silkman explained the situation, revealing that he had presented Zidane to Newcastle only to have the offer rejected.

"I suppose the biggest player I missed out on was Zinedine Zidane. I offered him to Newcastle at the beginning of the 1996 season for £1.2 million," he told Sport.co.uk in 2010 as quoted by Givemesport.

"They watched him and said that he wasn't good enough to play in the First Division, which is now the Championship.

"Three months later, he went to Juventus for £1.2 million, and two years later, he went for £48 million [to Real Madrid].

"So I think the people at Newcastle got it slightly wrong!"

When Zidane named a player better than Messi and himself

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh covered the resurfacing of a viral video where Patrice Evra shared an insightful conversation with Zinedine Zidane about the GOAT debate.

The former Manchester United defender revealed that Zidane candidly admitted he believed Ronaldo not only surpassed Messi but also outshone Zidane himself.

Source: YEN.com.gh