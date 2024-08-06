Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has paid tribute to late musician friend Rudebwoy Ranking

The Ghanaian dancehall musician passed away in 2023 following a long battle with illness

Ashimeru has had a good start to the season in the Belgium Pro League with the Purple and White

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Majeed Ashimeru remembered his musician friend, Rudebwoy Ranking, who passed away last year.

Rudebwoy Ranking, known in real life as Mustapha Rahman, was a dancehall music artist before his passing in April 2024 following a short illness.

Ashimeru and the late musician grew up in the same area in Mamobi, Accra, and were close friends.

Majeed Ashimeru celebrates his first goal of the season by remembering musician friend Rudebwoy Ranking. Photo: Facebook/ Majeed Ashimeru.

His passing hit Ghanaians hard, including the footballer, who dedicated his first goal of the season for Anderlecht against Royal Antwerp to the late artist.

He posted on Facebook: "Game Ain’t Based On Sympathy!!! Good Win RSC Anderlecht. Rudebwoy Ranking you are gone but never forgotten, your legacy lives on (RUDDEST MASK)."

Ashimeru is having a good start to the campaign after making an impact in Anderlecht's opening two games of the season, as the former champions collected maximum points, per Sofa Score.

The 26-year-old would be hoping to stay injury-free after spending most of last season on the sidelines due to knocks.

Ashimeru scores first goal of the season

Having battled various injury setbacks last season, the Ghana international finally netted his first goal in over a year to secure an important victory over Royal Antwerp in the Belgium Pro League.

Ashimeru was handed a new deal just before the start of the season following his importance to the team since joining them from Red Bull Salzburg in 2021.

He started in the season opener against STVV as Anderlecht netted late to beat their opponents.

However, he came off the bench against Antwerp to score his first of the campaign, which was also the winner.

Ashimeru signs contract extension

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Majeed Ashimeru signed a new contract at Belgium giants RSC Anderlecht.

The Black Stars midfielder penned a two-year deal to extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2027.

Ashimeru, who has been a key player for the club since joining them from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2021, will be hoping to stay injury-free ahead of the new season.

