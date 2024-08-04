Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has announced the date for Kylian Mbappé's official debut with Los Blancos

The Frenchman will have the chance to win his first trophy with Madrid as early as next month in the UEFA Super Cup

Meanwhile, Mbappe has also received strict car rules after he received his luxurious BMW i7 M70 vehicle

Carlo Ancelotti has announced that Kylian Mbappé will debut for Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta on August 14.

Mbappe ended one of football's most drawn-out transfer sagas by signing a five-year contract with Madrid this summer.

The French captain joined Los Blancos as a free agent after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain and was officially unveiled on July 16 at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Kylian Mbappe will make his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta on August 14.

Source: Getty Images

When will Mbappe make Real Madrid debut?

As the White Angels continue their preseason tour of the USA, Ancelotti remains unperturbed by the team's two early losses, focusing instead on enhancing player fitness for the upcoming season.

The European Champions will face Chelsea in North Carolina on August 7 before returning to Spain and travelling to Warsaw for the UEFA Super Cup final a week later.

Mbappé, who was given an extended summer break following France’s semi-final run at Euro 2024, was not part of the USA tour.

Ancelotti confirmed that the 26-year-old is set to make his debut against Atalanta, along with Jude Bellingham and other prepared players.

“Mbappe can obviously play in the Super Cup from the start. Jude Bellingham too and others. They are prepared, they have followed a plan and will all play”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Real Madrid will also begin their La Liga title defence on August 18 with an away match against Mallorca.

Kylian Mbappe backed to excel at Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappe received enthusiastic praise from Thibaut Courtois, who believes the superstar will help the club win "a lot of trophies."

Courtois views Mbappe as a significant boost for Carlo Ancelotti's squad, detailing how the forward's presence could elevate the team.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper is confident that Mbappe will secure numerous trophies, score many goals, and lead the team to a successful season.

Kylian Mbappe receives strict car rules at Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappe must adhere to strict car rules after receiving his new vehicle at Real Madrid.

The French forward is required to use his BMW i7 M70 vehicle exclusively for trips to the club's training facility in Valdebebas, matches, and other club-related events.

However, if Mbappe or any other player arrives at Real Madrid’s facilities in a non-BMW vehicle, the club will fine them substantially.

Source: AFP