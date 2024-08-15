Legendary Portugal footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, is upbeat about Al-Nassr's chances ahead of the Saudi Super Cup final

Ronaldo's strike in the semi-final against Al Taawoun took his overall career tally to a staggering 896 goals

Meanwhile, his side will cross swords with Al-Hilal in Saturday's showdown at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

Cristiano Ronaldo is brimming with determination after leading Al-Nassr to the Saudi Super Cup final.

In his first match for Al-Nassr since his participation in the 2024 European Championship, the 39-year-old superstar found the back of the net, helping his team secure a 2-0 victory over Al Taawoun in the semi-finals on Wednesday, August 14.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after notching his first goal of the 2024/25 season as Al-Nassr beat Al Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final on August 14, 2024. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC_EN.

Source: Twitter

Ronaldo fires Al-Nassr to Saudi Super Cup final

Despite missing much of Al-Nassr's pre-season, Ronaldo proved why he remains a formidable force on the pitch even as he nears the end of his glistening career.

When it mattered most, he delivered, assisting Ayman Yahya for the opening goal before adding a second to cement the win for Luis Castro's side, The National reports.

According to Sofascore, Al-Nassr now sets their sights on a showdown with arch-rivals Al-Hilal in the Super Cup final on Saturday, August 17, where they will vie for the season's first trophy.

Why does the Saudi Super Cup final mean a lot to Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

This final carries extra significance for Ronaldo and his teammates as they seek to avenge last season's defeats at the hands of Al-Hilal.

The Blue Waves outperformed Al-Nassr in every domestic competition, including a heartbreaking loss in the Saudi Kings Cup, where Ronaldo's side fell in a penalty shootout despite an early lead.

Ronaldo's warning to Al-Hilal before Super Cup final

As the final at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha approaches, Ronaldo is full of confidence and has issued a clear message to his opponents.

"Super Cup final, here we come!" he declared on social media, accompanied by a fire emoji, signalling his intent to lead Al-Nassr to glory.

Ronaldo achieves new milestone

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo achieved another milestone in his legendary career during his first appearance for Al-Nassr in the 2024/25 season.

By scoring against Al Taawoun, Ronaldo extended his remarkable streak of netting at least one goal in 23 consecutive seasons, a run that began with his professional debut for Sporting Lisbon.

This consistency highlights his longevity and adaptability, traits that have kept him at the pinnacle of football for over two decades.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh