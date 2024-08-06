Thierry Henry showcased his dancing skills after guiding France to the final of men's football at Paris 2024

Henry's charges clawed from the jaws of defeat to beat Egypt 3-1 after extra-time before displaying his dance moves

He would, however, have to put up a tactical masterclass to beat Spain on Friday, August 9 in the grand finale

France Under-23 men's head coach Thierry Henry delighted fans with his smooth dance moves after leading his team to the Olympic Games final.

The former Arsenal and FC Barcelona striker masterminded a thrilling comeback for Les Bleus against Egypt, setting up an exciting showdown with Spain.

Thierry Henry guided France to the final of men's football at the 2024 Olympic Games, beating Egypt 3-1 in the semi-finals. Photos by Koji Watanabe and Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Despite controlling the game for much of the match, France found themselves trailing when Mahmoud Saber gave the Pharaohs a surprise lead just past the hour mark, per beIN Sports.

As the clock ticked down and the final seemed to slip away, the passionate crowd at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais rallied behind Henry's squad.

Their fervent support spurred the team on, and Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta equalised in the 83rd minute, sending the match into extra time.

Mateta struck again in the 99th minute, and new Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise sealed the victory, ensuring France's place in the final, as noted by Spanish publication AS.

This achievement marks the first time a European team has reached the final since Spain's triumph in Barcelona in 1992.

Invariably, it ends the dominance of Latin American nations, who had won the last five tournaments (Brazil and Argentina each claimed two titles, and Mexico one).

Thierry Henry shows smooth dance moves

After the match, Henry couldn't resist joining in the celebrations.

The 46-year-old displayed his impressive dance skills, much to the delight of his players and fans.

A viral video captured Henry shedding formalities and hitting the dance floor, where his players gave him the spotlight to showcase his slick moves with his shoulders and legs.

What's next for Thierry Henry?

Henry now has the opportunity to add another chapter to his storied career.

A win against Spain in the final would not only be his first major honour as a coach but also a significant achievement, complementing his World Cup and European Championship victories with Les Bleus as a player.

Henry praises Ronaldo as the best UCL striker

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Thierry Henry praised Cristiano Ronaldo as the best striker in the Champions League.

Henry, who had an illustrious football career himself, believes the Portuguese star is unquestionably the top forward in Europe’s elite competition.

The Arsenal legend emphasized that Ronaldo deserves recognition for his remarkable achievements throughout his career.

Source: YEN.com.gh