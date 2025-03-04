United States-based Ghanaian international Joseph Paintsil has teased fans with his latest music

The 27-year-old, who has close to 10 recorded tracks, recently dropped a video of his new song titled, "Prayer is my medicine"

Meanwhile, Paintsil is nursing a hamstring injury he sustained during LA Galaxy's pre-season preparations

The connection between music and sports has always been strong, with many athletes finding creative expression beyond the field.

For United States-based Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil, this passion extends into music, a path he actively explores alongside his football career.

Joseph Paintsil is one of the growing number of top professional footballers balancing sports with music. Photo by Jared C. Tilton.

Joseph Paintsil teases fans with latest music

The LA Galaxy winger recently teased his latest track, Prayer Is My Medicine, sharing snippets from the studio with fans.

In a video posted on his social media platforms, Paintsil, dressed in a black T-shirt, off-black baggy jeans, and a red cap, sat comfortably in a swivel chair, fully immersed in the moment.

He introduced the song with powerful lines: "When I step into the ring, they fix their eyes on me. I didn’t choose to be king, it's the work of the Almighty."

The clip ended with the phrase, "I nor go drown in water."

Paintsil's music journey: A passion rooted in his childhood

While many recognise Paintsil for his exploits on the pitch, his love for music predates his football career.

The 27-year-old developed a deep connection with the microphone during his early years as a praise and worship leader at House of Favour, a church in Fadama, Accra.

His musical journey has since evolved, with close to 10 recorded tracks under his belt.

According to Myjoyonline, he is also working on collaborations with top Ghanaian artists, including Kweku Flick, Bisa Kdei, and dancehall icon Shatta Wale.

Balancing music and sports: A growing trend among footballers

Paintsil is not the only footballer juggling both fields. Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent Memphis Depay and Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi have also explored music alongside their careers.

However, when it comes to Ghanaian players pursuing music while still actively competing, legendary striker Asamoah Gyan stands out as the most notable figure.

With Gyan now retired, Paintsil has taken up the mantle as the musical face of the current Black Stars squad, seamlessly blending his two passions.

How about his performance on the pitch?

While his music career is gaining momentum, his club, LA Galaxy, has struggled in the early stages of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

The team has suffered back-to-back defeats against San Diego and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Joseph Paintsil clinched the MLS Cup in his maiden season with LA Galaxy. Photo by Shaun Clark/ISI Photos.

Paintsil, however, has yet to feature in either game due to a hamstring injury, leaving both fans and teammates eagerly awaiting his return, per Transfermarkt.

As he continues to navigate life between the studio and the football pitch, one thing is certain—Joseph Paintsil is determined to leave his mark in both worlds.

Paintsil ruled out for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Paintsil sustained an injury ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifiers in March.

The US-based winger, who had returned to America last month for pre-season, is set to be sidelined for eight weeks.

Paintsil had been hoping to rejoin the Black Stars for the upcoming matches.

