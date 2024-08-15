Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has stated that he is in good shape ahead of the new season

The Black Stars centre-back is expected to play a huge role at Monaco in the upcoming campaign

Salisu participated in complete pre-season for the first time with the French outfit ahead of Ligue 1

Black Stars centre-back Mohammed Salisu is poised for the season ahead after a successful pre-season with French giants AS Monaco.

The Ghana international, who joined Monaco last summer from Southampton, spent most of last season on the sidelines due to injuries.

However, after a strong finish to the campaign, the 25-year-old took part in pre-season and was in good shape, starring in the 3-0 victory over Barcelona to wrap up preparations.

Mohammed Salisu features for AS Monaco in a game against RC Lens in Ligue 1. Photo: Sebastien Shalom-Gomis/ AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Salisu is eager to help his team challenge for the Ligue 1 title and has also disclosed his readiness for UEFA Champions League football.

“It's something really important for me. Last year I arrived injured and I was only able to play half the season. Now I've done the preseason with the team and I'm in good shape,” he told Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Pulse.

“So is the team. We've had a great campaign, we finished second and now we have to play in the Champions League. We have to keep going like this. We will achieve many things.”

Salisu hopes to stay injury free

The towering defender will be hoping to stay injury-free in the new campaign after struggles with his fitness last season.

His presence in the AS Monaco team will be a huge boost for the former French champions, who are eyeing the title. Salisu could help the club end PSG's dominance of Ligue 1.

Last season, he made 12 appearances in the league and contributed an assist, per Transfermarkt.

Salisu extols Lamine Yamal's qualities

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu believes Barcelona's teen sensation Lamine Yamal has a great future ahead of him.

The player who turned 17 at the European Championship in Germany last month, was one of the best players at the tournament as Spain became champions of Europe for the fourth time.

Yamal was also crowned Young Player of the Tournament after scoring a goal and delivering three assists.

Source: YEN.com.gh