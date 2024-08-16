Debutant Joshua Zirkzee Fires Manchester United Past Fulham in Premier League Opener
- Joshua Zirkzee spared Manchester United blushes on the opening night of the Premier League season with a late winner at Old Trafford
- The hitman got off the mark with a scrappy finish and salvaged a largely uninspiring Premier League opener from Erik ten Hag's side
- The 23-year-old summer signing from Bologna was left on the bench with Erik Ten Hag opting for a line-up without a recognised striker
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Debutant Joshua Zirkzee helped Manchester United kick off the new Premier League season with a win on Friday, August 16.
The Dutch forward rose off the bench to convert a wonderful goal in a 1-0 success against Fulham at Old Trafford.
The visitors nearly took an early lead when Kenny Tete was thwarted by Andre Onana, while Bernd Leno made two outstanding saves against Bruno Fernandes at the other end.
Fernandes also struck the side netting, and Casemiro missed the target with three attempts, highlighting the hosts' frustrating finishing.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Leno continued to frustrate the Red Devils after the break, stopping Mason Mount and then making an easier save from Fernandes.
Just as it seemed a winner was slipping away, Zirkzee expertly angled Garnacho’s cross into the far corner, beyond Leno's desperate dive, to secure a dramatic late victory for United.
Opta reports that Zirkzee is the 15th Dutch player to score on his Premier League debut.
He is also the fourth to achieve this while at Manchester United, following Ruud van Nistelrooy, Alexander Büttner, and Donny van de Beek.
With only 12 touches since he came on in the 61st minute, Zirkzee was named Player of the Match.
Erik ten Hag on Man United's goals
YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Erik ten Hag outlining Man United's objectives for the 2024/25 season.
The former Ajax coach said he is focused on the project, and a trophy is not his main goal for next season.
Despite an underwhelming eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Ten Hag ended on a high note with a triumphant FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.