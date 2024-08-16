Joshua Zirkzee spared Manchester United blushes on the opening night of the Premier League season with a late winner at Old Trafford

The hitman got off the mark with a scrappy finish and salvaged a largely uninspiring Premier League opener from Erik ten Hag's side

The 23-year-old summer signing from Bologna was left on the bench with Erik Ten Hag opting for a line-up without a recognised striker

Debutant Joshua Zirkzee helped Manchester United kick off the new Premier League season with a win on Friday, August 16.

The Dutch forward rose off the bench to convert a wonderful goal in a 1-0 success against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Joshua Zirkzee emerged from the bench to score an 87th-minute winner as Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 on the opening game of the Premier League.

The visitors nearly took an early lead when Kenny Tete was thwarted by Andre Onana, while Bernd Leno made two outstanding saves against Bruno Fernandes at the other end.

Fernandes also struck the side netting, and Casemiro missed the target with three attempts, highlighting the hosts' frustrating finishing.

Leno continued to frustrate the Red Devils after the break, stopping Mason Mount and then making an easier save from Fernandes.

Just as it seemed a winner was slipping away, Zirkzee expertly angled Garnacho’s cross into the far corner, beyond Leno's desperate dive, to secure a dramatic late victory for United.

Opta reports that Zirkzee is the 15th Dutch player to score on his Premier League debut.

He is also the fourth to achieve this while at Manchester United, following Ruud van Nistelrooy, Alexander Büttner, and Donny van de Beek.

With only 12 touches since he came on in the 61st minute, Zirkzee was named Player of the Match.

Erik ten Hag on Man United's goals

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Erik ten Hag outlining Man United's objectives for the 2024/25 season.

The former Ajax coach said he is focused on the project, and a trophy is not his main goal for next season.

Despite an underwhelming eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Ten Hag ended on a high note with a triumphant FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

