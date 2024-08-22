Vinicius Junior Sends Classy Message to Cristiano Ronaldo After Smashing YouTube Record
- Vinicius Junior has resorted to social media to react to Cristiano Ronaldo's new YouTube record after its launch
- Ronaldo's new YouTube channel, as at the time of writing this report, has surpassed 18 million subscribers
- The Portugal maestro received a golden plaque from YouTube after his new channel reached one million subscribers
Cristiano Ronaldo has embarked on a new chapter in his career by launching his own YouTube channel, UR Cristiano.
The 39-year-old’s significant influence on social media has earned him congratulations from prominent figures, including Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.
According to talkSPORT, the Al-Nassr captain took just one hour and 29 minutes to reach the million-subscriber mark and a mere 22 minutes to reach 100,000 followers.
His success on YouTube mirrors his record-breaking achievements in football, with the potential to reach one billion subscribers now in sight.
This impressive milestone highlights his tremendous influence and the strong anticipation surrounding the project, as well as the unwavering loyalty of his followers.
Through this initiative, Ronaldo aims to forge a closer, more personal connection with his millions of followers around the globe.
His YouTube channel is set to provide entertainment and exclusive content for his fans.
Vinicius reacts to Ronaldo's YouTube record
As reported by YEN.com.gh, Ronaldo proudly shared his accomplishments with his family, including receiving YouTube's prestigious Gold Creator Award for surpassing one million subscribers.
In light of this, Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. was quick to acknowledge Ronaldo's knack for breaking barriers.
The Brazilian expressed his admiration for Ronaldo by commenting on an Instagram post where Cristiano proudly displayed his one million subscriber plaque on YouTube, saying via Madrid XTRA:
“Addicted to breaking records”, highlighting the ability to break records both on and off the field.
How much Ronaldo will earn from YouTube?
A related report by YEN.com.gh explored the potential earnings from Cristiano Ronaldo's new YouTube channel.
YouTubers typically earn between $2 and $12 per 1,000 views, translating to about $0.002 to $0.012 per view.
Advertisers pay a set rate to YouTube for every 1,000 ad views, with the platform keeping 45% of the revenue and creators taking home the remaining 55%.
