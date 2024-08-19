Enzo Maresca has justified his decision to make Enzo Fernandez captain in Chelsea's Premier League opener on Sunday

The Blues boss believes that despite racist incidents surrounding Fernandez, he remains a respected figure among his mates

Should Reece James remain sidelined, Fernandez could lead Chelsea against Servette in their UEFA Conference League tie on August 22

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca provided insight into his decision to hand Enzo Fernandez the captain's armband in their opening match against Manchester City.

Despite the Blues' 2-0 defeat to the reigning champions, Fernandez's selection as captain drew significant attention, especially given recent controversies surrounding the young midfielder.

Enzo Fernandez captained Chelsea in their opening Premier League match against Manchester City on August 18, 2024. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Fernandez, who stepped in for the injured club captain Reece James, faced scrutiny after being at the centre of a racist chant incident during the off-season.

According to Marca, the 23-year-old filmed himself singing a derogatory song about the French national team following Argentina's 2024 Copa America victory.

The incident led to widespread condemnation, and Fernandez later issued a public apology, followed by a private one to his Chelsea teammates.

Why Enzo Fernandez was made Chelsea captain

When questioned about his decision to appoint Fernandez as captain despite the controversy, Maresca stood by his choice.

He emphasised that the summer incident had not diminished Fernandez's standing within the squad and that the midfielder remained a respected figure among his peers.

"I see Enzo as one of the leaders of this team," Maresca explained, as cited by The Athletic.

"He’s not the only one—we have Reece and others who are also seen as captains.

"But I noticed that his teammates look up to him, they recognise his influence, and that’s why he was given the armband.

"He had already shown leadership during pre-season when he shared the captaincy with Reece."

Chelsea boss defends decision to make Enzo captain

Maresca further defended Fernandez, acknowledging that everyone makes mistakes but emphasising the importance of accountability and moving forward.

"Enzo made a mistake; he recognized it, and now it’s behind us. What’s important is that he has learned from it and continues to be a leader on and off the pitch."

Haaland hits out at Enzo Fernandez

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Erling Haaland's blunt criticism of Enzo Fernandez following Manchester City's 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The 24-year-old revealed that Fernandez had been a persistent irritant throughout the match, even attempting to stamp on him.

Addressing the clash with the stand-in Blues captain, Haaland delivered a straightforward assessment.

