Cristiano Ronaldo could part with a huge sum of money should he split with his long-time girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez

The lovebirds have been together since 2017 and have hinted at possibly tying the knot in the near future

For Ronaldo, Georgina represents more than just a partner; she is a cornerstone of his life, providing emotional support and stability

Cristiano Ronaldo's enduring relationship with Georgina Rodriguez continues to captivate fans, and there are no signs of their bond weakening anytime soon.

However, if circumstances were ever to change—though we hope they never do—the consequences would be significant, both emotionally and financially.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have shared an enduring love since their relationship became public in 2017. Photo credit: @georginagio/Instagram and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

In the early stages of his career, Ronaldo was known for his dashing looks and charismatic persona, often seen as a Casanova.

Yet, since meeting Georgina, his focus has been solely on her, and their relationship has flourished despite the pressures of fame and fortune.

According to People, the couple, who began dating in 2017 after a chance encounter at the Gucci store where Georgina worked, have become a symbol of enduring love.

They frequently express their affection for one another on social media, sharing glimpses of their life together and the close-knit family they’ve built.

Though not yet married, Ronaldo and Georgina's commitment to each other has been unwavering.

How much splitting with Georgina Rodriguez would cost Ronaldo?

The prospect of a split would be heartbreaking and come with a hefty financial burden.

According to reports corroborated by Goal, should they ever part ways, Ronaldo would be obligated to provide Georgina with a "pension for life," amounting to £85,000 per month.

This agreement, reportedly established after the birth of their daughter Alana Martina in November 2017, reflects Ronaldo's deep care for Georgina and their children.

The terms also include Georgina retaining ownership of their Madrid mansion, a home Ronaldo purchased in 2010 during his time with Los Blancos.

With an estimated net worth of $600 million (£463 million), bolstered by his lucrative contract with Saudi League side Al-Nassr, which earns him £173 million ($224 million) annually, Ronaldo’s financial security is unquestionable.

But the true value of his relationship with Georgina extends far beyond any monetary figure.

The couple has spent a blissful summer together, enjoying vacations before and after Euro 2024, before Ronaldo returned to club duties at Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo enjoys a night out with Georgina in Madrid

In a related report, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, visited Madrid for a night out.

The couple enjoyed a cosy dinner at one of the city’s upscale restaurants.

Ronaldo cruised around in his Rolls-Royce, a lavish gift from his Argentine partner in 2022.

