While many footballers establish businesses and foundations, some choose to give back to the football community in a more direct way

These players invest their money and time into becoming professional football club owners, creating their own avenues within the sport

As Kylian Mbappe is on track to become one of the youngest football club owners, we examine other footballers who have made investments in football clubs

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is set to become one of Europe's youngest club owners after finalising a €20 million deal to acquire a majority stake in Ligue 2 side Caen.

At just 25, Mbappé will purchase 80% of the French club's shares, while Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman of the supervisory board, will retain the remaining 20%, valued at €5 million, according to local reports.

Negotiations have been underway for several weeks and are expected to conclude soon, as reported by Le Parisien.

This move will see Mbappé take over from the previous majority shareholder, the US investment fund Oaktree.

Caen, which finished sixth in Ligue 2 last season, will now be under Mbappé's ownership.

The French forward joins a growing list of high-profile footballers investing in and owning professional football clubs.

YEN.com.gh highlights the top 10 football clubs owned by famous players:

Football clubs owned by famous players

10. Jamie Vardy - Rochester New York FC

Starting our list is Jamie Vardy, the former Leicester City star who has ventured into lower-tier North American football.

In an unexpected move, Vardy became a co-owner of Rochester New York FC (formerly the Rochester Raging Rhinos) in 2021.

The club, which returned to action in 2022 after a five-year break, underwent a rebranding and aims to compete in the MLS Next Pro league. Vardy's investment has played a crucial role in revitalizing the team.

9. Wilfried Zaha - AFC Croydon Athletic

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is the latest celebrity to invest in lower-league football. Zaha, along with rapper and investor partners, has joined a consortium to buy AFC Croydon Athletic, which plays in the ninth tier of English football.

Despite the club’s modest status in the Combined Counties League Premier South Division, Zaha and his partners are committed to enhancing the local community and supporting their local team.

8. Demba Ba, Eden Hazard, Yohan Cabaye, and Moussa Sow - San Diego 1904 FC

A star-studded group including Demba Ba, Eden Hazard, Yohan Cabaye, and Moussa Sow have come together to back San Diego 1904 FC.

Founded in 2018, this NASL expansion team made its professional debut in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) later that year. With such notable figures involved, the club aims to make a significant impact in U.S. soccer.

7. Didier Drogba - Phoenix Rising FC

Didier Drogba made history in 2017 as the first player-owner in football when he acquired a stake in Phoenix Rising FC of the USL Championship.

After a stint in MLS, Drogba's involvement extends beyond the field, as he continues to oversee the club's operations.

Alongside other shareholders, including Brandon McCarthy, Pete Wentz, and Diplo, Drogba remains a key figure in the club’s administration, per ESPN.

6. Gerard Piqué - Andorra FC

In December 2018, former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué purchased Andorra FC through his Kosmos Holding Group.

The club, based in Encamp, Andorra, plays in the third tier of Spanish football, Segunda División B.

Since Piqué’s acquisition, Andorra FC has climbed the ranks and is now set to compete in the Spanish second tier for the first time in its history.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimović - Hammarby IF

Zlatan Ibrahimović, the Swedish superstar, acquired a 23.5% stake in Hammarby IF in November 2019.

Despite not having a controlling share, Ibrahimović's involvement has stirred mixed reactions, particularly from fans of his former club Malmö FF.

Hammarby, which won the Svenska Cupen in the 2020/21 season, continues to strive for consistent success under Ibrahimović's influence.

4. Class of 1992 (Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, David Beckham, and Nicky) - Salford City

The legendary Class of 1992, including Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, and Nicky, bought Salford City in 2014.

David Beckham joined them in 2019, acquiring a 10% stake.

Their investment and upgrades have propelled the club from the English seventh tier to League Two, demonstrating their successful transformation of the club.

3. Paolo Maldini - Miami FC

Paolo Maldini, the former Italy and AC Milan icon, co-founded Miami FC with businessman Riccardo Silva in 2015.

Maldini, who served as the club's sporting director, has been instrumental in shaping Miami FC, which plays in the USL Championship. The club’s focus on lower divisions aligns with the current growth of American soccer.

2. Ronaldo Nazário - Real Valladolid

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário became the majority owner of Real Valladolid in September 2018.

Investing €30 million to acquire a 51% stake, Ronaldo has since increased his share to 82%.

Despite Real Valladolid’s fluctuating fortunes, Ronaldo's involvement remains a significant factor in the club's ambitions.

1. David Beckham - Inter Miami CF

David Beckham's journey to owning a football club began with an option to buy an MLS expansion team in 2007, which he declined.

After retiring, he pursued this opportunity and, in March 2014, bought Inter Miami CF for $25 million.

Despite a challenging start, Beckham’s investment has led to major changes, including the hiring of Gerardo “Tata” Martino as coach and the signing of stars like Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

The club aims to build on these developments to achieve success in MLS.

Mbappe reveals ambitious plans for Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe revealed his ambitious plans as a Real Madrid player during his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu on July 16.

In his first speech, the former AS Monaco star shared his high aspirations and determination to achieve great things with the club, concluding with the spirited chant, "Hala Madrid!"

