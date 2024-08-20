Real Madrid forward has reported Paris Saint-Germain to UEFA and other bodies as he demands his unpaid salaries

The 25-year-old is leaving no stone unturned to claim the outstanding salaries owed him by his former club

Meanwhile, the Frenchman will look to break his goal-scoring duck in La Liga when Madrid face Valladolid on August 3

Kylian Mbappe is meticulously pursuing the salary owed to him by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), signalling his determination to secure every last Euro from his former club.

The French superstar is still awaiting payment for the final three months of his contract with PSG, a situation that appears headed for a legal showdown.

Kylian Mbappe has reached out to the appropriate football governing bodies as he pursues his unpaid salaries and bonuses from Paris Saint-Germain. Photos by Alex Caparros and Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

PSG maintains that they are not obligated to pay the full amount, pointing to a verbal agreement with Mbappe.

According to the club, the 25-year-old had agreed not to leave PSG on a free transfer and to forgo part of his remaining salary before the contract expired, as noted by Football Espana.

Mbappe demands unpaid salaries, reports PSG to UEFA, LFP

However, Mbappe’s representatives have categorically denied any such agreement and have taken formal steps to resolve the issue.

Reports suggest that Mbappé was not compensated for April, May, and June of his contract, as well as part of an €80 million signing bonus.

According to Mundo Deportivo, his legal team has contacted key football governing bodies, including the LFP (French League Federation), FFF (French Football Federation), and UEFA, asserting that he is owed €55 million, which includes these missed payments and an additional ‘ethical bonus.’

What are the sanctions PSG could face?

Per the Madrid Zone, LFP possesses the authority to impose significant sanctions on PSG, including halting their transfer activities until the matter is resolved.

Moreover, the situation could escalate further, with PSG at risk of losing its UEFA license for the upcoming season, potentially jeopardizing its participation in the 2024/25 Champions League.

For PSG, the stakes are not just financial; their ability to compete at the highest level in Europe could be on the line.

Mbappe reacts after disappointing La Liga debut

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe opened up on social media after making his La Liga debut for Real Madrid, sharing his thoughts on a tough start to his journey in Spain's top flight.

Reflecting on the match, Mbappe took to Instagram to express his disappointment with the result but ended on a high note with a spirited "Hala Madrid," signalling his resolve to push ahead.

Source: YEN.com.gh