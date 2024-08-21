Pablo Maffeo has made an honest confession after his encounter with Real Madrid's star-studded attacking lineup

The right-back, rated by Lionel Messi as the 'toughest' defender he has ever faced, helped Mallorca keep Madrid at bay

His performance stifled Vinicius, Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo, leading to a 1-1 draw in the La Liga opener

Real Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo recently discussed the daunting challenge he faced against Real Madrid's star-studded attack in their opening La Liga match of the 2024/25 season.

Despite the formidable opposition, Maffeo played a pivotal role in helping Mallorca secure a 1-1 draw against the Spanish giants last Sunday.

Pablo Maffeo claims he can't "move" after playing against Real Madrid's star-studded quartet in Mallorca's opening La Liga match against Real Madrid. Photos by Valerio Pennicino - UEFA and Rafa Babot.

How Pablo Maffeo performed against Real Madrid

The right-back found himself up against one of the most fearsome attacking lineups in world football, but he managed to hold his own.

According to Sofascore, Maffeo delivered an impressive defensive performance, recording five clearances, one interception, and five tackles.

He was only dribbled past twice and won five ground duels, a testament to his resilience on the pitch.

Maffeo vs Vinicius vs Mbappe vs Bellingham vs Rodrygo

Maffeo's task was far from easy.

He was primarily responsible for containing the explosive duo of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe on his flank.

Additionally, he had to contend with the movements of Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo de Goes, who frequently drifted into his defensive zone.

Despite the overwhelming odds, Maffeo's statistics highlight his exceptional effort in a match that demanded the highest level of concentration and skill.

Pablo Maffeo opens up about meeting Madrid quartet

Reflecting on the match, the 27-year-old revealed the immense pressure he felt when facing Madrid's attacking quartet.

He admitted that when he saw Rodrygo, Vinicius, Mbappe, and Bellingham charging towards him, he turned to prayer for support.

“When I saw them (Rodrygo, Vini, Mbappe, and Bellingham) running towards me... I just prayed. It was exciting because everyone dreams of playing against players of this calibre."

Maffeo humorously confessed that after the exhausting encounter, he was left physically drained.

"But today, I can't even move,” Maffeo shared, as quoted by MadridXtra.

Mbappe reflects on La Liga debut against Maffeo's Mallorca

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe took to social media to share his thoughts following a tough La Liga debut for Real Madrid.

The much-hyped debut didn't go as planned, with the star-studded attack underperforming.

Mbappe candidly acknowledged the disappointing result on Instagram, reflecting on the challenging start to his Spanish top-flight career.

