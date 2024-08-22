Baba Yara Sports Stadium 'Not Ready' Ahead of Angola AFCON Qualifier
- The Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch has been declared nit ready ahead of the Angola game
- The Black Stars will host the Sable Antelopes on September 5, 2024, in their 2024 AFCON qualifier
- The National Sports Authority is expected to get the stadium in the best condition before the match
The Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been declared not ready 13 days before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.
The playing surface has turned brownish raising concerns about its readiness as the Black Stars begin their qualifiers with a home game.
Club Licensing Manager for the Ghana Football Association, Esme Mends, confirmed the poor state of the pitch insisting it is not ready for any competitive game.
“Our main concern was the playing field, which wasn’t in a good state. I regret to inform you that Baba Yara is not prepared to host a competitive game if there is to be any major activity.” he told Luv FM, as quoted by Pulse.
Photos of the brownish nature of the pitch has been shared severally on social media, prompting the attention of officials.
Meanwhile, the GFA is working in conjunction with the Sports Authority to ensure the pitch is in the best condition before September 5.
NSA begin preparations for Angola clash
Following the viral photos of the pitch on social media, the National Sports Authority has reacted by commencing work at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
A water tanker was spotted at the stadium as workers try to get the pitch in shape.
The Black Stars will assemble in Kumasi in two weeks time for the match against the Sable Antelopes.
