Chelsea's 6-2 away win at Wolves was a wildly chaotic match, featuring numerous flare-ups and an abundance of goals

Other memorable matches include the thrilling 4-4 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in 2009

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the craziest matches in Premier League history

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Premier League is widely regarded as the most thrilling league in football, and those who hold this belief have often felt validated over the years.

Week in and week out, memorable moments unfold, with certain matches brimming with drama that remind fans worldwide why they are so passionate about the sport.

Wolves 2-6 Chelsea was an absurdly wild and chaotic game, with many flare-ups and plenty of goals.

Source: Getty Images

One such game is Chelsea's 6-2 away victory over Wolves, a wildly chaotic match filled with numerous flare-ups and plenty of goals.

This raises the question: what are the wildest games in Premier League history?

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the craziest matches in Premier League history.

Craziest Games in Premier League History

Manchester City 3-2 QPR

On one end of the table, Manchester City was poised to clinch their first Premier League title, while Queens Park Rangers fought to avoid relegation.

Their meeting on the final day of the 2011/12 season provided unforgettable entertainment. With Manchester United winning at Sunderland, City needed all three points to secure the title. Tension mounted as Djibril Cisse equalized after Pablo Zabaleta’s opener, and despite Joey Barton receiving a red card, QPR took the lead through Jamie Mackie.

In the 92nd minute, Edin Dzeko scored to pull one back for City, but United’s victory seemed to dash their hopes. However, in a dramatic turn, Sergio Aguero netted a last-minute winner, sending City fans into ecstasy.

QPR avoided relegation despite their collapse. Alan Shearer deemed this the best game in Premier League history, and it's hard to disagree.

Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal

This may be the most gut-wrenching collapse in Premier League history, as Arsenal surrendered a four-goal lead at St James' Park.

The away team jumped to a 3-0 lead within ten minutes thanks to goals from Theo Walcott, Johan Djourou, and Robin van Persie. By half-time, Van Persie added a fourth, but everything changed when Abou Diaby was sent off in the 50th minute for a challenge on Joey Barton.

Barton converted two penalties, and Leon Best scored, bringing Newcastle within one goal. The drama culminated with Cheick Tiote’s stunning volley from distance, etching his name into Newcastle folklore.

Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City

The Manchester Derby is always a highlight on the calendar, and the 2009 clash at Old Trafford delivered excitement in abundance.

Carlos Tevez controversially left United for City the previous summer, and this was his first return as a rival.

The Red Devils had replaced him with Michael Owen, who scored the decisive goal in the 96th minute after the match had seen City equalize three times.

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs entered the game with hopes of winning the league and led 2-0 at halftime with goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

However, Tottenham collapsed, and Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard scored to equalise at 2-2.

Despite the heated moments, no players were sent off, though Spurs accumulated nine yellow cards—the most by any team in a single Premier League match. Chelsea’s dropped points allowed Leicester to secure their historic title win.

Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal

For years, Manchester United and Arsenal battled for dominance in English football, but by the end of Wenger's tenure, his Arsenal squad struggled to match United's power under Sir Alex Ferguson.

This reality became painfully evident in the early 2011/12 season when United thrashed a weakened Arsenal 8-2, marking Arsenal's heaviest league defeat since 1927.

Crystal Palace 3-3 Liverpool

At the time, Liverpool was pursuing their first Premier League title and led 3-0 at Selhurst Park with just 11 minutes remaining.

However, Luis Suarez was left in tears as Crystal Palace staged a dramatic comeback. Goals from Damien Delaney and a brace from Dwight Gayle completed the turnaround.

This match was so reminiscent of Liverpool's iconic Champions League final win against AC Milan that it earned the nickname "Crystanbul." Unfortunately for Liverpool, they ultimately fell short in their title quest that season.

Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham Hotspur

The north London derby consistently produces thrilling encounters, and the 2008 clash at the Emirates stands out as one of the best.

David Bentley’s stunning early goal put Spurs ahead, but Arsenal responded with goals from Mikael Silvestre, William Gallas, and Robin van Persie to lead 3-1.

Darren Bent pulled one back, but as Van Persie scored to make it 4-2 for Arsenal, it seemed the points were secure.

However, Spurs shocked everyone with an 89th-minute goal from Jermaine Jenas, followed by Aaron Lennon's injury-time equalizer, capping off a stunning comeback.

Source: AFP