Europe’s top dribblers make every ticket worth its price, with players who excel in taking on defenders being invaluable assets.

Manchester City’s new signing, Savinho, has quickly impressed in the Premier League, showcasing his Brazilian flair and trickery.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the standout dribblers as we rank the most prolific in Europe since the start of last season.

YEN.com.gh highlights the players with the most completed dribbles since the beginning of the 2023/24 season:

5. Jeremy Doku – Manchester City (103)

Last summer, Manchester City opted for a different type of winger by signing Jeremy Doku from Rennes for £55 million.

In his debut season, Doku ranked second in successful take-ons and led the Premier League in progressive carries and carries into the penalty area.

The Belgian winger can be a thrill to watch, and he matched a Premier League record with four assists in a single game against Bournemouth last season.

4. Matías Soulé (105)

Matías Soulé was a breakout star in Serie A during the 2023/24 season, shining while on loan at Frosinone.

Soulé scored 11 league goals and led Italy’s top flight in chances created, through balls, and completed dribbles.

Despite his outstanding performances, Juventus decided to sell the 21-year-old, who has since joined AS Roma in a £27 million deal.

3. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (107)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has established himself as one of Europe’s top wingers since joining Napoli.

The Georgian forward was named Serie A’s Most Valuable Player during Napoli’s title-winning campaign in 2022/23, where he led the league in assists.

Kvaratskhelia also topped Serie A for fouls drawn and progressive carries last season, making him a crucial part of Napoli's attacking threat.

2. Savinho (108)

Manchester City bolstered their wing options this summer by adding Savinho, pairing him with Jeremy Doku in a duo that is sure to trouble full-backs.

Savinho was instrumental in Girona’s run to Champions League qualification in 2023/24, completing over 100 dribbles in La Liga.

His Premier League debut hinted at his potential, with three dribbles completed in City’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea.

With the number 26 on his back and a skilful playing style, Savinho draws comparisons to former City winger Riyad Mahrez.

1. Mohammed Kudus (133)

Topping the list as Europe’s dribble king is West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian international has completed an impressive 133 dribbles in the Premier League since joining the Hammers, quickly becoming a fan favourite with his entertaining style.

The 23-year-old has consistently outmanoeuvred defenders, and his solo stunner in last season’s Europa League showcased his incredible talent.

Kudus’ memorable goal against SC Freiburg, where he sprinted from his own half to score, perfectly encapsulates his unstoppable dribbling ability.

Source: AFP