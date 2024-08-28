Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew has opened up on Leicester City's first win of the season

The Black Stars forward scored in the EFL Cup victory over Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday

Leicester City will return to Premier League action after with Ayew's former club Aston Villa

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has finally opened his goal-scoring account for English Premier League side Leicester City.

Ayew joined the Premier League returnees last week from rivals Crystal Palace on a two-year deal.

In just his second appearance for the club, the 32-year-old striker inspired Leicester to a big win in the EFL Cup game against Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening.

Jordan Ayew curls home his debut goal for Leicester City against Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Cup. Photo: Marc Atkins.

Ayew scored and served an assist in the 4-0 win at the King Power Stadium as the Foxes recorded their first win of the campaign, as reported by the BBC.

Ayew excited to net his debut goal

The former Aston Villa and Swansea City star shared how important it was for Leicester to secure their first win of the campaign.

According to Ayew, it will give the former English champions confidence going into their match against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ayew is also eyeing a good run in the Cup competition after progressing to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

"I am really happy. The crowd was good for me and it was importance for us to win because we have not won since the start of the season. Today was very important for us and I think we played well, we won, we scored some goals and played some good stuff and it is good for confidence for Saturday because it is a big one for us," he said during the post-match interview.

"It was a special one, I thank God it went in but the most important thing is that the team we managed to get qualification for the next round and hopefully, we can get a run," he added.

