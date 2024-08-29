Patrice Evra has provided a fascinating analysis of Lionel Messi, shedding light on the dynamics of marking the Argentine maestro

According to the former Manchester United defender, he had little to no challenge dealing with one of football's greatest-ever talent

Nonetheless, Evra was quick to also reveal the zone where Leo Messi 'destroys' anyone in his path

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra recently offered a compelling analysis of Lionel Messi, drawing on his personal experiences facing the Argentine legend.

Despite Messi's reputation as one of the greatest footballers in history, Evra suggested that defending against him was manageable—at least in certain situations.

Lionel Messi and Patrice Evra contesting for a duel during a Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Manchester United on April 23, 2008. Photo by Jasper Juinen.

Source: Getty Images

Throughout his illustrious career, Messi has tormented countless defenders, often leaving them with little recourse but to resort to physical play in an attempt to limit his influence.

While some defenders have occasionally succeeded in slowing him down, Messi's extraordinary skills frequently allow him to overcome such challenges.

Evra opens up on defending against Lionel Messi

Evra, known for his candid opinions, shared his perspective on the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner during an appearance on The Overlap podcast.

He revealed that dealing with the empyrean Argentine was relatively straightforward when the forward was stationed on the left flank.

However, the Frenchman quickly acknowledged that Messi became a different beast when he moved to a central position, where his impact on the game was far more profound.

"For me, as a defender, it was easy to catch Messi; the only problem was when he played in the middle part," Evra explained, as quoted by Centre Goals.

"When he was on my side, it was fine, but when he played in the middle, and you came late, he would destroy anyone."

Analysing Evra's assessment of Lionel Messi

While Evra's comments might seem dismissive at first glance, they carry a significant degree of truth.

During his peak years at FC Barcelona, Messi was at his most devastating when operating as a false nine, a No. 10, or the primary forward.

His ability to drift into central areas, coupled with his unmatched vision and finishing, made him nearly impossible to contain.

Statistics from Transfermarkt further illustrate Messi's dominance in these central roles.

He scored an astonishing 300 goals in 290 games as a centre-forward, 54 goals in 58 appearances as a second striker, and 10 goals in just nine matches as an attacking midfielder.

Lionel Messi makes injury return

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi has made a highly anticipated return to training with Inter Miami after recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final against Colombia.

A video shared on social media captured the 37-year-old Argentine legend at Miami's training facility, much to the delight of fans and teammates.

