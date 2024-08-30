David de Gea seemed to silence every critic with a masterful performance for Fiorentina in their Europa Conference League game

The Spaniard shone as his Italian side reached the next stage after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Puskas Academia

Just last week, de Gea's first match in 18 months started on the wrong foot as he conceded two goals in 12 minutes against the same opponents

David de Gea put in a Man of the Match display as nine-man Fiorentina clinched Europa Conference League qualification on Thursday.

The Italian side edged past Hungarian giants Puskas Academia in a dramatic penalty shootout.

David de Gea shone as Man of the Match, helping nine-man Fiorentina qualify for the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening. Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Making only his second appearance in 18 months since departing Manchester United in 2022, De Gea showed no signs of rust, adapting swiftly to life in Italy, per FourFourTwo.

Even with Fiorentina’s uphill battle, losing three players to red cards, including Lucas Martinez Quarta in extra time, the 33-year-old redeemed himself after a challenging debut against the same team last week.

De Gea masterclass helps Fiorentina

De Gea struggled with saving penalties when he was plying his trade with United, facing 33 spot-kicks in the Premier League and stopping just four.

In the first leg of last night's qualification match against the European underdogs, he conceded two goals within the first 12 minutes, one of which was a penalty.

However, in the second leg, that earlier performance was soon overshadowed.

In a video shared on social media, De Gea made eight crucial saves during the match, leading to a penalty shootout, despite Fiorentina being down to nine men.

He then saved a vital penalty in the shootout, helping Fiorentina secure a spot in the Conference League finals.

It was a Man of the Match performance that generated a lot of buzz. Some of the Spaniard's saves were exceptional, demonstrating that he hasn't lost his lightning-fast reflexes, even after spending a whole year without a professional club.

De Gea joins Fiorentina

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that David de Gea finally made a remarkable comeback in club football, more than a year after his dramatic departure from Manchester United.

The veteran goalkeeper joined Fiorentina on a one-year contract, with an option to extend his deal for another year.

Source: AFP