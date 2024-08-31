Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus excelled in West Ham's game against Man City

The Hammers suffered their second home defeat of the season to the EPL champions

Kudus will join the Black Stars next week for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers in Kumasi

Mohammed Kudus produced another starring display for West Ham United in their defeat to champions Manchester City at the London Olympic Stadium.

The Hammers were undone by an Earling Haaland hat-trick but Kudus was West Ham's brightest spot on Saturday evening.

The Ghana international was also denied a crucial equaliser during the game after his strike rifled the woodwork in the second half.

In a video shared on social media, Kudus easily went past Kevin De Bruyne with his quick feet before brushing off the challenge of Jeremy Doku. He then released a pass to Jarrod Bowen who returned the favour but Kudus' effort hit the upright.

Despite his brilliant display, the London club succumbed to their second defeat of the season after a Haaland hat-trick. Ruben Diaz's own goal was the only consolation for the Hammers.

Kudus waits for first EPL goal of the season

The attacking midfielder, who scored eight times last season is yet to open his account this season despite his outstanding performances for the club, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus has mostly flourished on the right side of attack but under new manager Julen Lopetegui, he has been deployed on the left side of offense.

West Ham United have been unsuccessful at home this season, losing to Aston Villa and Manchester City in London. However, their only victory was on the road against Crystal Palace.

Kudus named in AFCON qualifiers squad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi before travelling to Morocco to face Niger in the opening two games of the qualifiers.

Conspicuously missing from Addo's squad is captain Andre Ayew, who has been omitted from the team for the second time running.

