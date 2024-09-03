Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on becoming the greatest content creator on YouTube

Ronaldo, whose recently created channel continues to surge by the day, plans to become No.1 on the platform

At the moment, YouTube's greatest content creator is Mr Beast, who boasts 313 million subscribers

After conquering almost every possible milestone in his illustrious football career, Cristiano Ronaldo has now set his sights on dominating YouTube.

Launching his channel in late August, Ronaldo has already begun breaking records on the video-sharing platform, showcasing his unmatched global influence.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals new YouTube goal

His latest goal? To surpass YouTube's most subscribed individual, Mr. Beast, who currently holds the top spot with 313 million subscribers.

Remarkably, Ronaldo's channel reached 10 million subscribers in just 12 hours, obliterating Mr Beast's previous record of 132 days to hit the same mark.

Comparing Ronaldo's YouTube numbers to global stars

This swift success underlines Cristiano's colossal presence, extending far beyond the football pitch.

As of September 3, his subscriber count has soared to 55.8 million, bringing him within striking distance of other YouTube giants like Taylor Swift (59 million) and Justin Bieber (73 million).

For comparison, Lionel Messi—Ronaldo’s longtime rival and widely considered one of football’s greatest—has only 3.34 million subscribers on his channel, emphasising CR7's extraordinary reach in the digital world.

Ronaldo plans to become YouTube GOAT

The 39-year-old's venture into YouTube is just beginning, but his relentless drive and massive following suggest that he’s poised to challenge the platform’s top creators, per Bolavip.

With his characteristic ambition, he humorously acknowledged the challenge ahead, saying, as quoted by The Nassr Zone:

"[Mr Beast] He's the guy I have to beat on YouTube. My kids already say I'm a YouTuber. But seriously, my goal was to be closer to my fans. But I want to beat it, so watch out (laughs)."

Ronaldo reveals 1000-goal mark ambition

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo voiced his ambition to reach 1,000 career goals while subtly critiquing football legends, including Pele.

Ronaldo hinted that the availability of video evidence for his goals gives him an edge over past legends.

The Portugal captain made these comments after netting his 899th career goal in a match for Saudi club Al Nassr against Al-Feiha.

