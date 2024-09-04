Lisandro Martinez has come under heavy backlash for his recent social media activity

The 26-year-old's criticism follows Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to perennial rivals Liverpool

He would hope to make amends for his internet 'gaffe' after the international break

Manchester United fans have voiced their displeasure with defender Lisandro Martinez following his recent social media post.

The backlash came after United's disappointing performance against Liverpool on Sunday, where they suffered their second consecutive defeat.

Lisandro Martinez played full throttle as Manchester United suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Martinez played the full 90 minutes but struggled as the Merseyside club dominated the weekend top-liner at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were undone by two goals from Luis Diaz, who capitalised on rare mistakes from Casemiro and a precise finish from Mohamed Salah.

Sky Sports reports that United was left reeling from a 3-0 loss to their fiercest rivals.

Lisandro Martinez's social media post angers fans

What irked fans even more was Martinez's post-game interaction with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister.

The two, who share a bond as teammates on Argentina’s national team, exchanged a warm moment after the match, which Lisandro later shared on his social media.

According to MEN, this post did not sit well with many Man United supporters, who were already frustrated by the team's lacklustre display.

They felt that the timing and content of the post were inappropriate, given the humiliating nature of the defeat.

How fans reacted to Martinez's post

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from X (formerly Twitter), capturing the sentiments of the disappointed fanbase.

@UTDKillo wrote:

"Mate, we just got battered by Liverpool on Sunday. Choose wisely when to put out a picture of you and a Liverpool player. This is not the time, Licha."

Another user, @UtdXclusive, added:

"Now's not the time."

An irate fan, @DeewayBoy, abused Martinez:

"Where is the rivalry you clown?"

@utddenvor said after viewing the photo:

"You’re annoying me now."

@UTDgeezer concluded:

"He talks so much about passion and the shirt to not understand the basics . This pic is just so wrong right now."

Bruno Fernandes rules out United's Premier League chances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes shared his honest views on the club’s chances of winning the Premier League this season.

Fernandes provided a realistic assessment of United’s prospects, recognising the hurdles the team must overcome while holding onto a long-term vision for success.

Source: YEN.com.gh