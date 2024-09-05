Guinness World Records (GWR) appear to have ended the long-standing argument on who is the GOAT

The debate on who is the greatest footballer to ever grace the sport has tilted towards a Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo argument

Meanwhile, Ronaldo reached a new career milestone following his goal in the UEFA Nations League for Portugal

Guinness World Records has seemingly added its voice to the ongoing debate over football’s greatest of all time (GOAT) after Cristiano Ronaldo reached yet another historic milestone.

The Portuguese icon became the first male player to score 900 career goals following his strike in Portugal's UEFA Nations League victory against Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the second goal in Portugal's 2-1 win against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues - UEFA.

Ronaldo becomes first to reach 900 goals

According to Eurosport, the 39-year-old's landmark goal came in the 34th minute, doubling his side's lead.

Overcome with emotion, Ronaldo dropped to his knees, his face buried in his hands, celebrating not just the goal but the sheer weight of his achievement.

Breaking down Ronaldo's 900 career goals

This goal added to Cristiano's already staggering tally, marking his 131st in international football, per talkSPORT.

His remaining 769 goals were scored across an illustrious club career.

Ronaldo's journey began at Sporting Lisbon, where he netted five times, before rising to prominence at Manchester United, where he scored 144 goals over two spells.

However, his most prolific years were spent at Real Madrid, where he netted an astonishing 450 goals in just nine seasons.

Following his time in Spain, he added another 101 goals while playing for Juventus, and since his move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, he has racked up an additional 68 strikes.

Guinness World Record crowns Ronaldo as GOAT

Following this monumental feat, tributes poured in from across the football world.

Guinness World Records (GWR) joined the celebration, offering a notable acknowledgement of Ronaldo’s greatness.

GWR responded to a BBC post highlighting Ronaldo's 900-goal achievement with a simple yet profound GOAT emoji, implying that the Portuguese star may indeed be the greatest footballer of all time.

This gesture from GWR, a renowned authority on human achievements, adds another layer of recognition to Ronaldo’s extraordinary career, a journey filled with unmatched records and accolades.

