Famous YouTuber Mr Beast has weighed in on who is the GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The pair, who have long dominated the sport, missed out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or nomination for the first time in 21 years

Beast, who has the most subscribers on YouTube, with Ronaldo recently announcing his intentions to overtake him

The never-ending debate surrounding the title of the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT) continues to surface among pundits, fans, and athletes alike.

Recently, the world's most subscribed YouTuber, Mr. Beast, found himself caught up in this age-old conversation.

Who is the GOAT: Ronaldo or Messi?

While not necessarily versed in football, he didn’t shy away from offering his take on the heated Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have taken football to unprecedented heights, and even as they approach the twilight of their illustrious careers, they still command headlines with their record-breaking feats.

Cristiano recently became the first player to reach 900 career goals, with his decisive strike against Croatia securing a 2-1 victory for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League opener, ESPN reports.

On the other hand, Messi remains a dominant force, claiming the last two Ballon d'Or titles, bringing his total to a record-breaking eight.

Despite their differences in playing style, physical attributes, and career paths, Ronaldo and Messi have left an indelible mark on football.

This has naturally divided fans, with both camps fiercely defending their chosen GOAT.

Mr Beast 'settles' GOAT debate

In a video making the rounds on social media, Mr. Beast was handed Messi's pre-match ritual coffee, a moment that inspired him to briefly test his footballing abilities.

But before showing off his skills, the YouTube sensation couldn’t resist weighing in on the long-standing GOAT debate.

“Messi, you’re officially the GOAT; the debate is over,” Mr Beast confidently declared, as quoted by Centre Goals.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have redefined the sport, and while Mr Beast's lighthearted comment reflects a common sentiment, the debate is likely far from settled.

Ronaldo plans to 'take' Mr Beast's YouTube crown

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo, after achieving nearly every milestone in his illustrious football career, is now aiming to conquer YouTube.

His latest ambition is to surpass Mr. Beast, who currently has 313 million subscribers and is the most subscribed individual on the platform.

