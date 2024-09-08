Hearts of Oak and arch-rivals Asante Kotoko had mixed fortunes following the start of the 2024/25 season

The two most glamorous clubs in the Ghana Premier League both kicked off their campaign on Sunday, September 8

Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko kicked off the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season with contrasting fortunes, reflecting the ups and downs that have characterised their recent form.

Both clubs, considered the powerhouses of Ghanaian football, were eager to make amends after disappointing campaigns last season.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko had contrasting results on the opening day of the 2024/25 season. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH and @AsanteKotoko_SC.

With extensive player movements over the summer—new signings, the usual mass clear-outs—both clubs revamped their squads.

Their managers, Prosper Narteh Ogum for Kotoko and Aboubakar Ouattara for Hearts, maintained their roles, looking to restore their teams to former glories.

Following intense preseason preparations, the Phobian Lads and Porcupine Warriors approached the new season with renewed determination.

How did Asante Kotoko and Heart perform?

Kotoko pips Karela

For Kotoko, their opening match saw them travel north to Nalerigu, where they faced Karela United.

Historically, Karela had posed a significant challenge for Kotoko when they played as the visiting team, with only one win in their last five encounters.

However, the Kumasi-based giants, undeterred by their previous struggles, took the lead through Albert Amoah.

The in-form forward carried his preseason goal-scoring form into the season opener, netting just after the half-hour mark.

Karela United pressed hard for an equaliser, but they were repeatedly denied by Kotoko's resolute goalkeeper, Mohammed Camara, who stood firm between the posts.

Despite Karela’s relentless efforts, Narteh Ogum's charges held firm, and the Porcupine Warriors secured a crucial 1-0 away victory, a positive start to their campaign, Myjoyonline reports.

Hearts suffer heartbreak

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak had a much tougher outing in Accra, where they faced newly promoted Basake Holy Stars.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the Phobians, expected to win comfortably, were caught off guard early in the match when a defensive lapse allowed Prince Tweneboah to score for the visitors in the second minute.

Despite dominating possession and trying to claw their way back into the game, the Rainbow Club lacked the cutting edge in attack and fell short of finding the back of the net.

The 1-0 defeat marked a shocking start to the season for Hearts of Oak, especially considering their impressive record against Premier League debutants.

According to statistics by Mohammed Shaban, Hearts had not lost to a newly promoted side in the last four years.

They boasted six wins and a draw in their previous seven games against debutants, scoring 12 goals and conceding just 3.

What's next for Kotoko and Hearts?

As Kotoko celebrated a hard-fought victory, Hearts will need to regroup quickly if they are to avoid the missteps that plagued their campaign last season.

They would hope to bounce back to winning ways when they face Kpando Heart of Lions on September 15 on match day two.

Meanwhile, Kotoko will be confident of stretching its winning streak when it hosts reigning FA Cup champions Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Both clubs' contrasting results highlight the league's unpredictability and the fine margins that often separate success from failure.

Asante Kotoko to face DC United

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asante Kotoko will be the second team to participate in the Capital City Africa Cup in Washington, DC, facing DC United in October 2024.

The Porcupine Warriors earned the opportunity to represent Ghana in the United States after securing victory in the inaugural Democracy Cup against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in July.

The match against the Major League Soccer side is scheduled for October 12, 2024, at Audi Field in Washington, with approval from the Ghana Football Association.

