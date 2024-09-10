Ghana's Black Stars recently played an AFCON qualifying game against Niger and managed a draw

After the game, head coach Otto Addo described the Black Stars' performance as disappointing

Code MIcky weighed in on the Black Stars' performance with an emotional commentary which touched on some players' absence

Ghanaian content creator Code Micky has publicly chided the Black Stars, who only managed a draw against Niger on September 9.

The team led by coach Otto Addo is now third in Group F behind leaders Sudan and Angola.

Before the draw game against Niger, The Black Stars had lost to Angola, sparking an uproar as the match broke Ghana's unbeaten run at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Code Micky bashes the Black Stars

In a post-match interview, Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, expressed his disappointment in the team's performance and declared their next match against Sudan a must-win.

The coach's disappointment is an emotion shared by numerous fans. Code Micky also took to social media, ranting about how low the Black Stars have sunk.

The comic content creator was livid about the team's poor performance despite having top football stars like West Ham's Mohammed Kudus and The Athletic's Inaki Williams.

Some fans have criticised the players for giving the Black Stars a fraction of their dedication compared to their club games.

In the video, Code Micky also regrettably talked about the absence of some stars, including Dede Ayew, who was ousted by the coach from the team after the Black Stars' painful exit from the last ACON tournament.

He asked both players to forgive the Black Stars and Ghanaian fans.

Ghanaians react to Code Micky's commentary

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Code Micky's frustrations about the Black Stars.

o_bra_kwame said:

"I no dey heart ❤️ no more , I just dey used my head 🗣️ for Black Stars"

new_man29 wrote:

"Highly powered spirits 😢🔥💔😂😂😂"

bosswilliz_noted:

"ghana couldn’t beat the nail cutters herr💔"

Otto Addo advised after Niger draw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a CAF License A Coach had weighed in on the Black Stars' lacklustre displays against Angola and Niger.

While many fans expect Otto Addo to make changes to the team, the experienced tactician believes a revamped strategy can help turn the Black Stars' fortunes around.

